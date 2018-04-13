RUGBY: Buccaneers missing key troops for season opener

FULL OF RUNNING: After winning the Buccaneers Pre-Season Challenge last month, Yamba is now ready to open the Far North Coast Rugby president's cup season at home tomorrow.

FULL OF RUNNING: After winning the Buccaneers Pre-Season Challenge last month, Yamba is now ready to open the Far North Coast Rugby president's cup season at home tomorrow. Caitlan Charles

RUGBY UNION: Yamba Buccaneers will be light on troops, but it has not stopped the excitement for president Adrian Miller ahead of tomorrow's first round clash against The Gentlemen of Murwillumbah.

The Buccaneers will host the Far North Coast Rugby President's Cup season opener at Kane Douglas Rugby Field in Yamba.

The side has been working hard in the off-season including taking out their inaugural Pre-Season Rugby Challenge last month against Grafton Redmen and Redcliffe Rugby Club and Miller revealed the side was in peak condition.

"(Coach) Scott Moore has been flogging the boys each week and it is working out great, even if they do undo all the hard work up at the sponsors on a Friday night,” he said.

"But of course in typical opening round fashion we will be without about five or six blokes, which may put us behind the eight ball a bit.”

The club will also be without Moore for the first round clash, with Miller stepping up to take the coaching reins. The towering fullback may also be forced to pull on the boots on home soil.

"We will be better for the fact (Moore) is away,” Miller joked. "Even though we are down on a few blokes, I think we will be able to field a competitive first XV.”

It will be the first opportunity to see new recruits Michael Cloke and Callan Obst in action for the Yamba club, while Sam Zuill has made a strong return this season.

Miller said after losing to the Murwillumbah side twice last season, including in the corresponding opening round clash, the Buccaneers would not be taking their opponents lightly.

"Who knows what they are going to be like, they're a bit of an unknown quantity,” he said.

"From what we know they have lost a few players, but they did beat us two out of the three games last year so we won't be taking them lightly, that's for sure.”

GAME DAY: Yamba Buccaneers v The Gentlemen of Murwillumbah at Yamba Oval, Saturday 2pm