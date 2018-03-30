RUGBY COUP: Redmen land larger-than-life stars

CHANGING OF THE GUARD: Former Grafton Ghosts players Josh Nagle (left) and Mitch Lollback will run out for the Grafton Redmen this season.

RUGBY UNION: Josh Nagle and Mitch Lollback have cast aside the blue and white this season for red and white...and it's not the South Grafton Rebels they're running out with.

The former Grafton Ghosts players have decided to try their hand at rugby union and will run out for the Grafton Redmen in their opening game of the season against Port Pirates on April 7.

Both players admitted it was a difficult and emotional decision to leave the Ghosts, a club they have called home for several years.

Lollback, who dominated the Ghosts' scoresheets most seasons with his freakish try-scoring feats, said it was time he made good on a promise to the current Redmen first grade captain after leaving school.

"I told Kyle (Hancock) when I left school I would come over and play a year of rugby,” Lollback said at Redmen training on Tuesday night.

"Every year I put it off but I thought the timing was right to give rugby a go this season. We (Ghosts) went through undefeated last year so I suppose I'm leaving the Ghosts on a high.

"Rugby union is probably the only sport I haven't played in town so it will be a challenge and also it will allow me to play hockey on Sundays.”

For Nagle, rugby is not completely foreign to him but he did concede getting used to the rules may take some time.

"I had a stint at rugby about five years ago and enjoyed it. I decided to try something different this season and give it another go instead of league,” Nagle said.

"I played in the trial game against Yamba and found the biggest difference was not running back 10 metres. You get so used to slowing down the play-the-ball in league but in rugby you have to make the tackle and roll away.”

Lollback has been given first crack at the fullback role when Grafton take on Port Pirates in round one of the Mid North Coast competition.

A match-winner and crowd pleaser, Lollback smashed the Group 2 try-scoring record in 2014, crossing the chalk 45 times.

When asked the question about how he will adapt to the 15-a-side game, the 26-year-old gave an honest and candid response.

"I probably won't know until after my first game. Hopefully I'll be able to answer that question after the game against Port,” he said. "I'm not sure what's going to unfold. I don't know any of the other teams or players and I suppose they won't know much about me.”

It is looming as an exciting year for the Redmen with plenty of new faces and record numbers at training.