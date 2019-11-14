RUGBY LEAGUE: Clarence clubs finalise coaching roles for 2021

Grafton Ghosts captain-coach Todd Cameron, Lower Clarence Magpies coach Carl Press and South Grafton Rebels coach Roy Bell all return to their posts for the 2021 season.

THANKS to the coronavirus pandemic, this year saw very little senior rugby league in the Clarence Valley, much to the disappointment of fans and players alike.

However, after a challenging 2020 next year already looks far optimistic, with the Grafton Ghosts, South Grafton Rebels and Lower Clarence Magpies all confirming their coaching staff for the upcoming season.

It's a case of deja vu for the three clubs, with last year's appointments all returning to the head coaching roles for 2021 after this year's season was aborted.

For the Grafton Ghosts the captain-coach role will be filled by hooker Todd Cameron, who missed out on his chance last season to take the reigns from previous premiership-winning captain-coach Danny Wicks.

The 2020 appointment was Cameron's first senior coaching role, but the Ghosts will back the experienced rake to get the most from his side, as well as mentor the future crop of Ghosts' talent.

The South Grafton Rebels will see more premiership talent take over the clipboard with Roy Bell returning for 2021.

Bell brings plenty of coaching experience to the club after he captain-coached the Casino Cougars to a NRRRL preliminary final in 2019.

With former first grade coach Ron Gordon leading the under-18 side, Josh Nagle coaching in the reserves and Grant Brown at the helm of the Ladies League Tag side the Rebels will be flush with coaching talent come 2021.

The Lower Clarence Magpies have retained the services of Carl Press for their first grade side, while Brendan Randall will join the Magpies' brains trust as assistant coach.

While there was no senior rugby league in the Lower Clarence this season, both Press and Randall lent their coaching talents to the Clarence Coast Magpies Junior Rugby League Club where they coached the under-15 and under-16 sides.

Randall tasted premiership success with the high-flying under-16 Magpies who continued their junior league dominance with another grand final win.

Meanwhile Press was named the club's Coach of the Year, with the club praising his "knowledge and love of the game, which has had a positive influence on his young charges this season and all are looking forward to the 2021 season".

Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels both kicked off pre-season training last week, while Lower Clarence Magpies begin their pre-season tonight.