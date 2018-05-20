GROUP 2: Ghosts go on rampage against Comets

LEADING THE CHARGE: Grafton Ghosts forward Adam Slater crashes into the Coffs Harbour Comets defence in the Group 2 Rugby League first grade clash at Frank McGuren Field yesterday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A disciplined performance built on the back of solid defence saw Grafton Ghosts dominate Coffs Harbour Comets 44-12 to claim the Clem Rankin Memorial Shield for 2018.

The Tooheys Group 2 Rugby League first grade clash between the two sides at Frank McGuren Field serves up a mouth-watering affair just about every year. But this time, despite the two sides heading into round seven equal on eight competition points in third and fourth respectively, all the honours belonged to the Ghosts.

The Ghosts won the middle battle in the first half, with prop Tim Tilse relishing his call into the starting line-up and leading the way forward. Tries came off the back of the hard work for the Ghosts, who took a 22-6 lead into the sheds over Comets, who struggled to penetrate the line.

The Comets needed to score first in the second stanza and they were willing, as line dropouts and penalties helped their cause in the first 10 minutes.

But again the Ghosts absorbed the pressure in defence, while the big men continued to put in the hard yards with the ball up through the middle, and soon Carson Galloway found his way over on the left touchline.

The Ghosts caused all sorts of problems on the left flank and midway in the 58th minute Dylan Collett strolled over for the easiest of touchdowns after some good awareness from captain-coach Danny Wicks down the short side.

Two minutes later Wicks turned provider again and Collett suddenly had another double to add to his well-documented try-scoring feats.

Todd Cameron's conversion took the score to 38-6 and by now the game was well out of the Comets' reach. However, they continued to probe, with the likes of fullback Shayde Perham and Chance Perham often finding space, and eventually they found the line through Nathan Curry who took advantage of a hole created by Curnow rushing out of the defensive line.

The Ghosts sealed the deal however with Cameron Winters touching down on the end of a deft Cameron grubber near the line.

Then in a somewhat fitting finale, with the last play of the game Wicks stopped a threatening half-break from Michael Emile in its tracks when he threw him over the sideline like a ragdoll on the stroke of full time.

Earlier Coffs won Reserve Grade 28-20 and Ghosts prevailed 22-18 in Under-18s.

Meanwhile Darcee Osbourne scored in the corner for the Ghosts to win 14-10 in a Ladies League Tag thriller. After Ghosts jumped out to a 10-nil lead, Comets evened the ledger at 10-all before Osbourne's try at the death.

SCOREBOARD:

GRAFTON GHOSTS 44 (D Collett 2, T Cameron, J Olsen, A Slater, M Curnow, C Galloway, C Winters tries; T Cameron 6 goals) def COFFS HARBOUR COMETS 12 (S Street, N Curry tries; Street 2 goals) at Frank McGuren Field.

ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 34 (Steven Cetinich 3, Luke Beaumont, Liam Dunn, Michael Hart tries; Liam Dunn 5 goals) def SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS 22 (Nick McGrady 2, Phil Bundock, Xavier Sullivan tries; McGrady 3 goals) at Coramba Coliseum.

MACKSVILLE 28 def SAWTELL 18 at Allen Gillett Oval.

NAMBUCCA HEADS bye