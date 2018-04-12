Menu
A man accused of running a fake rugby league fundraiser has been charged.
Crime

Rugby league scammer charged over fake fundraiser

Liana Turner
by
12th Apr 2018 9:50 AM

A NORTHERN Rivers man accused of running a fake rugby league fundraiser has been charged.

Richmond Police District officers will allege a Casino man, 29, had visited a Casino business asking for donations.

The man claimed to be gathering funds for the "Far North Coast Rugby League Club under-17s" and presented the business owner with a letter.

Police said the business owner gave the man a $50 cheque but then contacted Casino Police Station.

Police have charged the man with dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

He will face Casino Local Court this month.

Police have urged anyone else who believes they may have fallen victim to the accused to contact Casino Police Station on 02 6662 0099.

Lismore Northern Star

