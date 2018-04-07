RUGBY LEAGUE: Woods out to cement fullback role

Cooper Woods will take over the fullback role at the Grafton Ghosts this season after the departure of Mitch Lollback.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Cooper Woods is as carefree as they come.

Nothing shows that more than the ink on his right arm. A helmet-clad warrior sprouting deer antlers appears a concept idea, but for Woods it could not be more simple.

"I just wanted a tattoo, so I booked myself a session, and picked this out of the book,” he said.

"The boys are always giving me crap about it, but I don't care. I wanted a tattoo and I got one.”

It is the same carefree approach Woods takes on to the football field that will make him hard to read for opponents.

The fresh-faced fullback will step up to fill a permanent role at the back of Grafton Ghosts first grade side this season after the departure of Mitch Lollback for the Redmen.

But after playing for the blue and whites all his life, the 19-year-old flyer is ready for whatever challenge is thrown at him.

Even if it is kicking off the year in the toughest fashion against cross-town rivals South Grafton Rebels at McKittrick Park on Sunday.

"I just want to focus on keeping the one on my back and making this jersey my own,” Woods said earlier this week.

"The nerves aren't too bad now, but I am sure they will get worse on game day, but that's just natural game day nerves.

"There is a bit of pressure taking over from Mitch (Lollback), he was a great player and I am trying to base my game off what he did for the side. I'm ready for the challenge.”

The biggest challenge for the young star will be marshalling his troops from behind the defensive line, but it is something he is coming to terms with.

"I know I need to talk more at the back and that is a focus,” he said. "The boys look back at you expecting you to tell them where to go, it's just something you have to buck up and do.”