Rugby League World Cup representatives drop in

HAVING represented their countries at the highest level, Isabelle Kelly and Fa'amanu Brown are familiar with the physical demands of rugby league.

But last week the two representative players were in unfamiliar territory, delivering an important message about cyber-safety at South Grafton High.

Sydney Roosters and Jillaroos star, Isabelle Kelly, has enjoyed being part of the program that aims to reduce risks for kids online.

"It's an extremely important issue and the kids are really keen to take the message on board,” She said.

"NRL is a really physical game and there is a lot of importance placed on the physical side of things.

"But it is equally important to be able to talk about the mental side.

"I am happy to show the kids some tactics to deal with things online and if something happens its important to know they can talk about it.”

Regional Development Manager of Northern NSW NRL Wade Kelly stressed the importance of visiting regional areas like the Clarence Valley.

"It's great to give a bit more support to the region, its an opportunity to for the kids to meet an NRL player,” He said

"NRL players have a significant online presence and they are able to deliver a message in a good way”