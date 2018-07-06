RUGBY: 'Mango' ready to put melon on the line

CHINNY, CHIN, CHIN: Zac Mason-Gale of the Grafton Redmen is tackled by a pair of SCU Marlins opponents.

CHINNY, CHIN, CHIN: Zac Mason-Gale of the Grafton Redmen is tackled by a pair of SCU Marlins opponents. Brad Greenshields

RUGBY UNION: If you ask Grafton Redmen hooker Zac Mason-Gale there is no better feeling than shoving your melon between two props.

The man affectionately known as Mango around the club, has a dogged determination when he steps into a scrum and it is one of the major reasons the side has been so dominant in the set piece.

And they will need to be at their best this weekend as the undefeated Redmen aim up for a top of the table clash with perennial Mid North Coast Rugby heavyweights Hastings Valley Vikings.

"They are a very tough team, they're bigger and more physical so you just naturally have to aim up for this clash,” Mason-Gale said.

"I think there is more emphasis on our work at the front of the scrum because they are a side who have been so dominant in that area.”

Hastings Valley have had the wood over the Redmen in recent seasons, acting as a bogey side for the Grafton team, but that all changed this season.

Grafton were clinical when the two sides met at Rugby Park in round five running out 53-24 victors.

"I think that win released the pressure on our side, it proved to us that we can beat these blokes,” he said.

"We know what we are capable of, there is a certain belief in this club that's undeniable.”

It is a level of belief instilled by new coach Craig Howe, who has introduced the Redmen to a fast-flowing style of rugby.

It has also seen the tries flow for the side, with everyone getting in on the action including Mason-Gale, who sits third on the club try-scoring ranks with six five-pointers.

But Mason-Gale refused to take the plaudits for his surge in the try-scoring ranks, instead heaping praise on the men around him.

"We just have that never-say-die attitude. This has been a great season of rugby and we all have that winning culture running through us,” he said.

"We also have a focus on mateship and having fun. It's one of the last things we say every time we run on to the field, if you aren't having fun then why are you playing rugby?”

But while he said he loves getting his hands on a meat pie - "both figuratively and literally” - the powerhouse hooker would much rather be at the bottom of a ruck or bowling over his opposition in a scrum.

"I just love that tough stuff, I love getting involved in it. There is no fear in any of us, I think our forward pack has the biggest heart of any,” he said.

They will need all of it at Oxley Oval this weekend.

REDMEN SIDE: 1. Jack Anderson, 2. Zac Mason-Gale, 3. Dan Blackman, 4. Nick Collie, 5. Angus Howard, 6. Kevin Weeks, 7. Billy Whalan, 8. Ed McGrath, 9. Dom Bullock, 10. Kyle Hancock, 11. Trevor Walters, 12. Greg Jackson, 13. Josh Nagle, 14. Keaton Ingram, 15. Karrnunny Pearce