Rugby player learns that big cats have big teeth

Welsh rugby player Scott Baldwin lucky to have both arms after patting a lion goes horribly wrong

IT SHOULD go without saying: never put your hand in a lion's cage.

Welsh rugby player Scott Baldwin was on tour in South Africa obviously forgot this rule when he put his hand through the bars of a steel fence in order to pat the top of a lion's head. The lion snapped at his hand, but Baldwin was fortunate enough to get it back in one piece.

Stroke the Lion it'll be fine they said! Here's @scottbaldwin2 petting a lion like it's a pet cat! pic.twitter.com/Y95FObGeJ5 — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 29, 2017

The incident left him with a deep laceration which required a hospital visit, but he will make a full recovery. In the meantime, Twitter followers have enjoyed making fun of Baldwin's predicament:

Get well soon Scott Baldwin. pic.twitter.com/XyCYyTGFa1 — Ruck 'n' Roll (@RnRRugby) September 29, 2017

Fellow Welsh rugby player Andy Powell had this to say:

Inevitably, the Lion King featured in one tweet: