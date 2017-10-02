18°
Rugby player learns that big cats have big teeth

Welsh rugby player Scott Baldwin lucky to have both arms after patting a lion goes horribly wrong
Welsh rugby player Scott Baldwin lucky to have both arms after patting a lion goes horribly wrong
Jenna Thompson
by

IT SHOULD go without saying: never put your hand in a lion's cage.

Welsh rugby player Scott Baldwin was on tour in South Africa obviously forgot this rule when he put his hand through the bars of a steel fence in order to pat the top of a lion's head. The lion snapped at his hand, but Baldwin was fortunate enough to get it back in one piece.

 

The incident left him with a deep laceration which required a hospital visit, but he will make a full recovery. In the meantime, Twitter followers have enjoyed making fun of Baldwin's predicament:

 

 

Fellow Welsh rugby player Andy Powell had this to say:

 

Inevitably, the Lion King featured in one tweet:

 

Topics:  lion attack offbeat scott baldwin

