Rugby player learns that big cats have big teeth

IT SHOULD go without saying: never put your hand in a lion's cage.
Welsh rugby player Scott Baldwin was on tour in South Africa obviously forgot this rule when he put his hand through the bars of a steel fence in order to pat the top of a lion's head. The lion snapped at his hand, but Baldwin was fortunate enough to get it back in one piece.
Stroke the Lion it'll be fine they said! Here's @scottbaldwin2 petting a lion like it's a pet cat! pic.twitter.com/Y95FObGeJ5— Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) September 29, 2017
The incident left him with a deep laceration which required a hospital visit, but he will make a full recovery. In the meantime, Twitter followers have enjoyed making fun of Baldwin's predicament:
Get well soon Scott Baldwin. pic.twitter.com/XyCYyTGFa1— Ruck 'n' Roll (@RnRRugby) September 29, 2017
Fellow Welsh rugby player Andy Powell had this to say:
😂 @andypowell8's message to Scott Baldwin...— BBC ScrumV (@BBCScrumV) October 1, 2017
🏉 There's certainly lots to discuss on #ScrumV tonight!
📺 @BBCTwo Wales
⏰ 6pm pic.twitter.com/sZCpGHglkR
Inevitably, the Lion King featured in one tweet:
It's the wheel of fortune @scottbaldwin2 pic.twitter.com/G9Ia0wMxIy— Jim Hamilton (@jimhamilton4) September 29, 2017