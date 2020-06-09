RUGBY REVIVAL: Clarence union coaches chime in on debate

Waratahs and Brumbies players form a scrum during the Round 7 Super Rugby match between the ACT Brumbies and the Waratahs at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Friday, March 15, 2020. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

I HAVE spent the last couple of weeks singing the praises of the ‘new’ rugby league, and for good reason.

All games have been a better spectacle and more tries are being scored and that seems to be what people want.

It’s now time to turn our attention to that other rugby code – the one they play in heaven, so they say.

Lately though, the code has been through hell with regard to administration and sponsorship issues.

I spent some time asking rugby coaches in the area what would be a rule change they could suggest that would improve their game and make it a better spectacle.

I grew up playing both codes on a weekend and enjoyed them equally.

The after-match functions were always better (not to mention the company) after union, but had to stop when they started paying us in league. Were the truly amateur days better?

Brent Berrick from the Redmen thought there should be a place for a goal line dropout and not always from the 22m mark as is the case.

Makes sense to me as the attacking side has a better opportunity of scoring from receiving the ball in their opponents half.

His offsider Barney Graham thought it best to simply reduce the number on the bench from eight to six. Poor old Iluka Cossacks are lucky to have a bench at all.

His point is valid though as it would bring in the fatigue factor and that has been responsible in no small way to the improvement in league.

Club president Guy Robertson doesn’t really want any changes, particularly with the scrums.

He thinks that the scrummaging is what separates his game from league and should remain that way.

When I suggested that the scrum is won by the side with the feed anyway, he blamed it on interpretations of how the ball is fed.

He is a purist for sure and incidentally plays in the forwards.

Surprise, surprise.

Adrian Miller was to return to the role of head coach at the Yamba Buccaneers for the 2020 season.

Yamba Buccaneers president come-coach Adrian Miller would like to see the ruck area fixed up.

There are just so many rules there.

He used that important phrase “time in play,” which is the bane of most spectators. Time in play can vary from touch football style to American NFL where it takes three hours for a game and all those stoppages.

It’s a good suggestion but I watched matches in Iluka where the referee blew stoppages just so he could keep up with play.

True.

Adrian also suggested that penalties be worth just two points and not three and that has been a point of discussion for years.

Finally across the river to Iluka where Tony Wiseman has been a long-time mentor and took them to a trophy years ago.

He too agrees that there are too many interruptions and if we are there to entertain, then cut the scrum time for starters.

The fewer scrums the better on the fresh turf on our new oval I say.

For many of the representative sides its all about power plays more than entertainment he suggests.

I grew up thinking that you needed to be a solicitor or legal man to play the game if only to understand and interpret the plethora of rules etc.

When the whistle goes you are never sure which way the penalty will go and don’t even guess what for exactly.

In summary then, can I suggest we go back to the three Rs.

Just as they are the basics in education, so too with Rugby.

Running Rugby Randwick style has always been a winner.