Rugby showcase all about growing game

BRAINS TRUST: Alan Jones will bring the Barbarians to Lismore to play the Classic Wallabies tomorrow. Sam Ruttyn

RUGBY UNION: Alan Jones' reasons for bringing rugby union's Barbarians to Lismore are twofold: to benefit the city and to take the game back to its grassroots.

"If rugby doesn't get out into the regions, it is my view rugby will have a limited life,” he said.

The former Australian coach said he had enjoyed a long association with the city and the region (in particular due to his anti-CSG views) and said the invitational match would be "of great benefit to Lismore”.

"It is going to be a great opportunity to meet the local community, visit schools and look after the grassroots of the game,” he said.

He said in times of adversity "sport is a great unifier”, enabling people to escape "the ordeals of everyday life and feel they are important”.

"It is just as important for them to see a Test team play as the crowd at Allianz Stadium,” he said.

"Country rugby has a proud tradition in and we have allowed it to wane. Too much sport has become Sydney-centric and it is not good for the game and it isn't good for the players either.”

Mr Jones said that when he was coaching Australia in the 1980s players would travel to country regions and the Pacific islands. These days they hardly saw outside their hotel room.

When asked to come back to coach the Barbarians by administrators in England and New Zealand he saw it as a way of "generating interest in the game, getting people through the turnstiles again”.

"There's no use gilding the lily, rugby has struggled in recent years due to adverse behaviour in the administration and that does not help anyone,” he said.

In a nod to the Far North Coast region's burgeoning rugby stocks, it is understood the Classic Wallabies will be employing the services of former Yamba Buccaneers juniors Connor Young and Jake Douglas in the fixure.

Fellow Yamba junior Kane Douglas was also expected to have a run in Lismore before he was recalled to the Australian Wallabies international line-up for their clash with the Barbarians in Sydney on Saturday.

The Clarence Valley trio will have no easy time up against a strong Barbarians line-up packed with a lot of future Wallabies talent from the Under-20s ranks.

Former Wallabies star playmaker Quade Cooper has been named to captain the Barbarians outfit while the international contingent also contains All Black George Moala, Auckland halfback Augustine Pulu and elusive Samoan fullback Tim Nanai-Williams as well as newcomers such as Theo Strang.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm tomorrow and tickets can be purchased from www.visitlismore.com.au