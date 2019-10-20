Menu
England rugby star Tom Curry gets snubbed by female Japanese presenter at the Rugby World Cup.
Rugby Union

English rugby star left hanging at World Cup

by Jack Figg
20th Oct 2019 10:15 AM

England flanker Tom Curry put in a Player of The Match performance against Australia - but is still wasn't good enough to get a handshake from the Japanese woman presenting the prize.

Eddie Jones' men progressed through to the World Cup semi-final after defeating the Aussies 40-16 in Oita.

They now move on to face favourites and reigning champions New Zealand in Yokohama next Saturday.

And after a standout performance in the quarter-finals Curry was handed a trophy for his efforts - and put out a gentleman's handshake when accepting the honour.

But a confused pitchside reporter did not reciprocate the gentle greeting - leaving Curry awkwardly hanging.

Fans on Twitter were left cringing by the awkward exchange, but couldn't help but love Curry's innocent handshake offer.

 

 

This article originally appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

