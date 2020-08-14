’Rugged’ Cougars still adjusting to life in Clarence competition

Coutts Crossing leader Mitch Henwood gets up high for a header during the North Coast Football mens second division north grand final between Yamba Breakers and Coutts Cougars in 2018.

Coutts Crossing leader Mitch Henwood gets up high for a header during the North Coast Football mens second division north grand final between Yamba Breakers and Coutts Cougars in 2018.

FOOTBALL: Coutts Crossing Cougars have been a force in North Coast Football for a number of years but life in the Clarence Valley-based Division 2 competition hasn’t quite gone to plan.

“We haven’t gotten off to the greatest start to be honest,” club leader Mitch Henwood said.

“A few results just haven’t quite gone our way. We’ve had an attitude where we haven’t really played the full 90 minutes and have been guilty of letting in some soft goals.”

Two wins and a draw from six games in the Men’s Division 2 North competition is far from the perfect start expected of the Division 1 grand finalists in 2019, but Henwood said not to write off the Cougars just yet.

“We can turn that around with an attitude adjustment. We need a bit more practise and to work on ourselves but I think we have the ability to get our season back on track,” he said.

Rhys Commerford kicks the ball for Coutts Crossing against the Nambucca Strikers in Division 1 football at Coutts Crossing in 2019.

Henwood and his teammates feared the worst as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold but is pleased to be able to get out on the park.

“In the beginning we were unsure if we were going to get to play at all. We’re just glad to be back on the field and to have some sort of normality,” he said.

“Other sports around the local area haven’t been as lucky but we’re excited to be able to have a run and do our thing.

Originally set to play in the Division 1 competition, Coutts Crossing were left with no choice but to join the Clarence-based competition.

“Our original competition was thrown around a bit due to COVID. Due to travel restrictions we weren’t able to travel to sides like Bellingen so we’re in a more local based comp now,” he said. “The only real travel is down to Yamba.”

Adding to the adjustment period, the Cougars have welcomed some new faces to the side, but Henwood said that is no excuse.

“There have been some changes, we lost a couple of key guys but again, that’s no excuse. We can make a good push this season with the players we have,” he said.

“We‘ve gained a couple of players who are fitting in well. We have the talent in our side to do some damage but we just need to put it together.”

Westlawn Tigers take on Maclean Bobcats in the 2019 C.Ex Men’s Premier League.

Leading the competition is a classy Westlawn Tigers outfit, made up of several former C.Ex Premier League players.

“We played them there a few weeks back and they’re a good side that have been playing at a high level. They really knock the ball around well,” Henwood said.

“At our best I definitely think we can give them a good run. We have very different styles, theirs is more conventional we’re a bit more rugged.

“It’s not the most attractive, but it’s effective when we get it right. We’re looking forward to more match-ups with them.”

With nine rounds left to play before finals, Henwood hopes his side can make amends for a slow start with a strong run in the coming weeks, starting with Grafton United at Rushforth Park on Saturday.

“Hopefully we can start turning it around this weekend. We’ve got three games coming up in seven days so it’s important to try and get some results,” he said.

“We’ll continue to push until finals and give it a good go.”