Rum lovers to taste test their favourite tipple

Nine varieties of rum to be taste-tested at Dan Murphys in Grafton tonight.

A PANEL of local rum lovers is in for a treat tonight at a special taste testing of their favourite tipple.

Dan Murphys Grafton has organised a special sit down session for 16 Dan Murphys Club members to learn the finer points of rum from nine examples gathered from around the world.

Store manager Trent Lawrence said the tasting session were an initiative to take advantage of new trends in drinking alcohol.

"More people are looking to spend a bit more on what they're drinking, going more for quality and quantity,” he said.

"You can see that in the figures, with the sales of boutique beers, wines and spirits going up, while the more commercial varieties are declining.”

Mr Lawrence said Dan Murphys employee Tony Hourigan will put the taster through their paces tonight.

"It's quite a serious thing,” Mr Lawrence said. "Everyone will sit down and they will go through all the details of each of the rums they're tasting.”

He said the varieties will range from a $30 spirit to a top of the range rum selling for $100 a bottle.

Mr Lawrence said the next tasting will be a gin and liqueurs night on July 6. He said Dan Murphys Club members can register their interest online or drop into the store.

The rums up for tasting are:

Bundaberg Vintage Barrel (Australia).

Substation 41 (Australia)

Old J Spiced Rum (Caribbean)

Buckeye Classic Golden Rum (Caribbean)

Santiago de Cuba white rum (Cuba)

Beenleight Honey Rum (Australia)

Red Leg Spiced Vanilla and Ginger (Caribbean)

Diplomatico (Venezuela)

Ron Milanario (Peru)