Rum taste testing group in good spirits

THE EMERGING trend among drinkers to look for that bit extra in their favourite drink has encouraged a local outlet to begin regular tasting sessions.

Last night Dan Murphys Grafton kicked off what they hope will become a regular series of tastings with a look at nine different rums from around the world.

The store manager, Trent Lawrence, said he wanted the tasting to be held every two months, although there would likely to two more in July and August.

"We've got a gin and liqueur tasting for July 6 and a red wine tasting in August," Mr Lawrence said.

He said the tasting sessions were a recognition of the change in drinking patterns in the community.

"There's a definite trend for people to drink less, but spend a bit more on what they're drinking," he said.

"We're seeing a rise in sales of boutique lines and a while the more commercial beers, wines and spirits are falling," he said.

Mr Lawrence said the tastings were available to Dan Murphys Club members and the first one was booked out.

"We thought we might have got 12 or so, but we ended up with 16 this time," he said.