RUMBLE READY: Wrestling returns to Yamba's shores

NO WAY OUT: Former International Wrestling Australia champion Alex Titan is locked in an STF submission move. Contributed

PRO WRESTLING: The sport of professional wrestling is making a long-awaited return to the squared circle in Yamba as International Wrestling Australia (IWA) brings its Summer Meltdown Tour to Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba on Sunday night.

The show is part of a 20th anniversary tour for the company and promoter and former wrestler Mark Mercedes is keen to return to the coastal town.

"I think the last time we were in Yamba must have been more than 15 years ago,” he said. "It is great to go back to places we have not been for a long time.

"There is a lot of good energy coming along for this show, coastal towns like Yamba usually have a lot of holidaymakers who enjoy coming out to something like this event.”

It will also give a chance for IWA alumni and Yamba local Hadley Zadras - or ZZ Hook as he was known in the business - to step back between the ropes in a special guest appearance.

"It is going to be really cool to have him back with the promotion and I think it is something we will look to do a bit being our 20th year,” Mercedes said.

Wrestlers prepare to meet steel chairs at an IWA live show.

Current IWA Champion Jonah Black will not be in Yamba due to other work, with the super heavyweight wrestling shows around the world for promotions such as America's Pro Wrestling Guerilla and wXw Wrestling in Germany.

Instead his spot on the main card will be filled by a mystery wrestler who will go up against a number-one contender, the in-form 'Cowboy' Chris Abbott.

Mercedes said the show would also feature a host of the promotion's top talent including IWA Wrestler of the Year for 2017, the masked mad-man Randall, as well as Big Matt Rogers, IWA Trans Tasman Champion Jackson Kelly and Turkish Delight.

IWA crowd favourite Randall launches himself from the second floor onto his opponents at a recent live show.

Professional wrestling enjoyed its highest level of popularity in the 1990s with World Wrestling Entertainment (then World Wrestling Federation) including stars such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Undertaker and The Rock.

But with smaller independent promotions returning to vogue, thanks to stars such as The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, Mercedes said it was helping spark a new group of fans in Australia.

"WWE will always be the sport's supremo, but people are now wanting to see something different,” he said. "Smaller promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honour have really given rise to a new level of excitement for the fans.

"We were lucky to sort of break into the market when wrestling was at its most popular, but times are always changing. Fans want good honest wrestling fun and that's what we can give them.”