Rumour Queensland discount chain has interest in Grafton

A QUEENSLAND discount store which promises to sell nothing that costs more than $5 could be coming to Grafton and may have eyes on the former Dick Smiths store in Prince St.

Silly Solly's, a Queensland retailing brand that virtually disappeared in the early 2000s, re-emerged in 2017 and now, defying the brutal retail landscape in regional Australia, is looking to open 12 new stores in 2020, creating more than 200 jobs.

Queensland retailer Solly Stanton founded the brand more than 30 years ago and remains involved with the organisation as a shareholder and adviser.

He said in 2020 Silly Solly's planned to open another 12 stores, including an expansion into NSW.

"They want us in Sydney," Mr Stanton told The Mackay Mercury last week.

The local agent who handled early talks, was not in a position to reveal the extent of negotiations, but confirmed there was some interest in opening a Grafton store.

The chain, which uses the slogan "Nothing Over $5", has been on an aggressive expansion path since 2017.

Silly Solly's colours could be flying in Grafton, if rumours are correct. Here is the Bowen store, in Queensland, prior to opening.

The company recently opened a 2000 square metre store on the Gold Coast along with outlets at Morayfield and Toowoomba.

Once a dominant player in the discount variety arena, Silly Solly's sold out to the Warehouse Group in 2000 and eventually became a virtual retail memory.

The brand was reborn in 2017 at Rockhampton and Mr Stanton said the company was now on a mission to "make shopping great again".

The former Dick Smiths building in Grafton has become an emblem for the struggling retail fortunes of Grafton.

Vacant for two years when the electronics retailer went belly up in 2016, it enjoyed a lease of life early last year as the Electoral Commission's vote counting centre for both state and federal polls.

Later it became the headquarters for the Jacaranda Festival during its 2019 revamp.

But once the carnival was over, the shop has again become dormant, with only For Lease signs in the window.

The Daily Examiner has contacted Silly Solly's for a comment on its plans.