Runner's epic journey for Butterfly Children reaches Valley

RUNNING 3000km from Adelaide to Brisbane, which is an average of five marathons per week for 80 days, is a challenge that few would be able to withstand, but for Andrew Biszczak the pain of the run is overshadowed by the pain felt by Butterfly Children.

Andrew and his family sold everything they owned, including the family home in Adelaide and their business to help raise money for children suffering from the rare and shocking skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa, which sees children and young adults live their lives covered head to toe in blisters.

After starting the run on April 23, Andrew with his wife Sonia and 10-year-old daughter Tiffany have arrived in the Clarence Valley on Saturday, and while the finish line in Brisbane is getting closer, Andrew said there is still a lot of work left to be done.

"I'm running 40 to 50km a day, five days a week on average, and I've run close to 2700km now and there's less than three weeks to the finish line, but the Million Dollar Run is a run to raise $1 million for the Butterfly Children of Australia," he said.

"They suffer from a shocking, horrific skin condition where they're born missing the glue that holds the layers of skin together, so they literally live their whole lives almost covered with blisters.

"They have this their whole lives. There's no direct government funding for research, and there's only 1000 sufferers in Australia.

"Stage one research begins at $1 million so the goal has always been to raise that by the time I get to Brisbane."

Andrew said the run was inspired by a chance visit by a Butterfly Child to his business five years ago.

"We had a lady named Kate Turner who came into our business with her family, she was brought in in a wheelchair, and she was a Butterfly Child," he said.

"We had never knew anything about that before then. They asked us if we could help them raise awareness and funds, and it all started from there. We did a bit, then we did a bit more, and it just started escalating.

"Two years ago sadly Kate passed away, and she was 26-years-old. That's when we made the decision to sell the business and start the Million Dollar Run."

All funds raised during the Million Dollar Run will go directly to DEBRA Australia, a not-for-profit organisation that supports people living with EB and works towards funding developments of treatments and a cure.

To support the Million Dollar Run, follow this link to donate.