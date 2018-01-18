Runners in Grafton on 4000km journey

FOR the past 51 days, Jackson Bursill and Cassie Cohen have been on the road, braving the elements to run 4000km from Cooktown in Far North Queensland to Footscray in Victoria to celebrate Australia's multicultural diversity and share the stories of people who came to this country as a refugee or migrant.

The pair have crossed the half-way point in Grafton on their Bounding Plains to Share run, as they aim to finish their journey within 100 days.

"The whole campaign is also trying to raise funds for the Asylum Seeker Research Centre, based in Melbourne, but we really want to stress the importance of the stories of the people living in your community you might not have heard before," Jackson said.

"We just came from Casino and we're cutting down towards Coffs Harbour and then on to Sydney and then to Melbourne."

Cassie said while the running can be hard on the body, the stories the pair have been able to share help inspire them each day.

"There's a lot that goes into it but that's what makes it worthwhile and keeps us going," she said.

"It is one of the more challenging parts of the whole project, and also juggling our time, running five or six hours a day then interviewing someone and also doing video editing and publishing it.

"If we were just running for the sake of running it'd lose a bit of purpose so it's really good to be able to tell the stories."

After covering 2230km so far, Jackson said the bodies were holding up to the challenge.

"The body really starts to adapt after a while, especially after the first two weeks," he said.

"The mind knows it's going to Melbourne, so the body is going too."

Jackson and Cassie will be leaving Grafton around 5.30am tomorrow morning, and anyone interested in running with them can meet them at the intersection of Clarence Way and the Summerland Way.

If you or someone you know was a refugee and want to tell your story, contact the Bounding Plains to Share Facebook page.

You can also keep track of their progress on their website.