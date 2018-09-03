Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRUE SPORTSMANSHIP: Runner Lee Pratt stops to help a cyclist finish Challenge the Mountain.
TRUE SPORTSMANSHIP: Runner Lee Pratt stops to help a cyclist finish Challenge the Mountain. Rockhampton Photography Club
Offbeat

Runner's mid-race act of kindness captured on camera

Michelle Gately
by
3rd Sep 2018 3:55 PM

WHEN ultramarathon runner Lee Pratt saw a young bike rider struggling on Pilbeam Dr during Rockhampton's Challenge the Mountain, there was no question he'd give up the race to help.

Mr Pratt isn't sure what was wrong with the bike, but he offered to carry it as the two men walked the remaining 3km of the gruelling climb together.

The unrelenting 5km timed race pits runners and cyclists against Mount Archer's 10 per cent gradient.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

For Mr Pratt, it was just a training run.

He's used to tough endurance races in the Sunshine Coast hinterland and Blue Mountains, and regularly trains on Mount Archer's walking trails.

It's the first time Mr Pratt has done the annual mountain race, but he said the decision to help a fellow competitor was easy.

Challenge the Mountain president Sharon Kearney said seeing the images of people helping each other throughout the race gave her goosebumps.

"There are so many facets to the event and it brings out the best in everybody. It's just a beautiful event," she said.

challenge the mountain editors picks endurance event sportsmanship tmboffbeat
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Tullara wants to know: R U OK?

    Tullara wants to know: R U OK?

    News CLARENCE Valley musician Tullara Connors has one question to ask: R U OK?

    Is this the beginning of the end for Brooms Head brumby?

    premium_icon Is this the beginning of the end for Brooms Head brumby?

    News Residents hold grave concerns for the much-loved brumby

    Drought inspires new song from Cassar-Daley

    Drought inspires new song from Cassar-Daley

    News WATCH: Heartfelt tune unveiled live on air

    GALLERY: Minkey hockey players take DEX back to school

    premium_icon GALLERY: Minkey hockey players take DEX back to school

    Hockey DEX sports editor Moose Elkerton tries his hand at minkey hockey

    • 3rd Sep 2018 3:03 PM

    Local Partners