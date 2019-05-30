Running all night to raise thousands for vital cause

READY TO RUN: Kathryn Langford and Jenny Ryder from Anytime Fitness are looking to forward to seeing plenty of faces on the treadmill this Friday.

3AM ON a Saturday morning may seem a better time to be hitting the dance floor than hitting the treadmill.

But across Australia, Anytime Fitness gyms will be running through the night to raise awareness and money for R U Okay to go toward suicide prevention.

For 24 hours from 3pm Friday, five treadmills at Anytime Fitness South Grafton will be going all night and anyone in the community can jump in for a 15-minute slot for $15.

Local politicians Kevin Hogan, Chris Gulaptis, Jim Simmons and Richie Williamson will get their running shoes on to open the event, and local sports stars from the Grafton Ghosts reserve and ladies side will be gearing up for a good cause.

Anytime Fitness South Grafton owner Kathryn Langford said it was "humbling to know you've raised that much in a town that has been so badly affected by suicide”.

After raising $12,000 in the previous two challenges, Ms Langford said the club aim to reach at least $5000 this weekend.

"It's wonderful knowing every cent people have donated and every minute they have given us all adds up to help the cause,” she said.

Taking away the stigma attached to suicide and mental ill-health is an important message driven by R U Okay? Ms Langford said.

"Just asking 'are you okay today?' is a simple way to open a conversation,” she said.

"You don't need to be trained, it's just checking in.”

She said it is a fun event, and you don't even need to exercise to support the cause.

"People can just donate, there will be a book stall where people can buy second-hand books donated by staff and members. Any support is great.”

After pulling an all-nighter, the team will be exhausted, but Ms Langford said it felt "amazing” to be a part of the cause.

To book a spot in the Tread As One challenge head to anytimefitness.com.au/treadmillevent or pop in from 3pm Friday to support runners.