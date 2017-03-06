Running diva an ambassador for all mums

LAPPING IT UP: Jess Causley is a Running Diva ambassador this year and she loves how getting moving got her better.

AFTER learning to run while her kids napped, Jess Causley has been named a 2017 ambassador for Running Divas, a program designed to help women get fitter and stronger.

"I had four kids aged six and under,” Mrs Causley said.

"I think it was just too much for me. I couldn't handle it and I got post-natal depression.

"Then one day I thought why not run a couple of laps around the yard while the kids have their nap?

"It was really helpful, the post-natal depression was gone within a week.”

Mrs Causley said while it might not work for everyone, running laps of her yard changed her life.

"I continued from there. I started off with one lap, moved onto two, three, four, and then one day I did 21.5 kilometres in the backyard,” she said.

"And then the neighbours came out to ask if I was alright.”

Since joining the Running Divas program, Mrs Causley has discovered more about running healthily.

"I didn't train right. I ran and I ran and I ran and I got sick,” she said.

"I joined the Running Divas and it was a much more sensible program.

"You run three days a week and that is it, and then you do strength training and cross training. While it takes a while and you're not going to become a superstar, that's not what you're after.”

Mrs Causley said she loves running because you can set a goal and it doesn't matter what it is.

"If you can run 10 steps, set a goal of running 15 steps and then when you reach it, you feel like you're kicking arse,” she said.

"There is nothing I can't do that I want to do, that's what I think it has given me.”

As part of being a Running Divas ambassador, Mrs Causley will be a role model for people looking to get fit and run more.

"We have a Facebook group where we tell about our run and some people say they ran their first kilometre, or someone else has run 100 kilometres,” she said.

"I'm there to encourage more people to post and share their experiences, whether they ran 50m or a marathon.”

Mrs Causley will also help women at running events who are competing for the first time or need a little bit of extra encouragement.