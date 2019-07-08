Menu
Sarah Blackman celebrates an impressive finish with nephew Harlow and her daughter Etta.
RUNNING FOR HARLOW: Sarah's marathon effort raises thousands

Kathryn Lewis
by
8th Jul 2019 5:05 PM | Updated: 9th Jul 2019 5:00 PM

MONTHS of training and fundraising came to a head last weekend, as Sarah Blackman crossed the finish line in a long campaign to help those closest to her.

An idea a few months ago to raise funds for her nephew Harlow, who has Aicardi-Goutières- Syndrome and relies on his parents for all aspects of his care, ended in a gruelling and impressive run at the Gold Coast Half Marathon.

More than $18,000 raised by Ms Blackman's campaign Running 4 Harlow will mean her nephew can get access to a wheelchair accessible vehicle- and Harlow's parents Meg Lamrock and Shane Blackman will be donating some of the funds back to organisations that have helped them throughout Harlow's journey.

"The Ronald McDonald house we stay at in Sydney send out a monthly wishlist, so pantry items, bedding just things they require and need donations for," Ms Lamrock said.

"So we're going to organise a big shop for them."

The Grafton Base Hospital children's ward will also receive a donation, although Ms Lamrock said it hasn't yet been decided what that will be. 

For Harlow's parents, having a van made for this wheelchair would make trips out and about far easier, saving the task of lugging the 24kg chair into the boot. 

Ms Blackman said she surprised herself, getting to the finish line well within her goal time.

"I went and watched a few events on Saturday, I was a bit worried because the weather was horrible," she said.

"Conditions improved a bit for Sunday, it was a bit windy and rainy throughout the course but nothing that affected me too badly.

"When started training I aimed for under two hours. Then I was hoping to get close to 1.50, I ended up coming in at 1.46.46."

 

 

Sarah Blackman (middle, black t-shirt) celebrates a big finish to the Gold Coast Half Marathon with family.
Screaming from the sidelines, Ms Blackman's family who have helped fundraise and campaign since February were out to show their support.

"I had a massive support crew, all my family, Meg and her parents, my parents, Harlow," she said.

"They had a spot right at the finish line, but the energy from the crowd at the end was incredible, I couldn't hear them."

"I've seen video footage since and I can hear them screaming for me."

Mr Blackman said she won't be committing to the marathon next year quite yet, but said she will definitely be up on the Gold Coast in 12 months.

"Who knows for what event yet," she said.

