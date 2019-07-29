Running of the Bulls: Casino too slick for Redmen

RUGBY UNION: A second-half scoring blitz by Casino Bulls has sent McKimms Grafton Redmen crashing out of finals contention with a 43-24 defeat.

In a game of two halves, Grafton let slip a comfortable 14-10 lead at the break before the Bulls unleashed their attacking brilliance in the second half.

Boasting a backline full of game-breakers, the Casino Fijian contingent proved too slick for an error-riddled Grafton side.

The visitors piled on four tries in the space of 15 minutes in a ruthless display of running rugby. On the flip side, Grafton continued to cough up the ball at crucial times, gifting the opposition possession.

Grafton did manage to muster late tries but by then the game was well and truly out of reach.

The scoreline could have easily blown out more if not for the defensive efforts of Adam Smidt at the back. The fill-in number-15 was simply superb shutting down several Bulls attacking raids.

Redmen assistant coach Brett Graham labelled his side's second-half performance as "poor”, citing a lack of ball control and sluggish defence as major factors.

"I think we actually let them (Casino) play a bit more in the second half. We stood stagnant in our defence, didn't move up and failed to shut them down,” Graham said after the match.

"We also lost the ball at crucial times which was the story of the day. We forced the passes too much and continually put ourselves under pressure.

"We just didn't use the ball when we had it and didn't execute properly. You just can't do that against a side that loves to counter attack.”

Graham added the set pieces were a positive, along with the performances of Smidt and Luke Worthing in the backs.

"I thought Smidty had an absolute blinder and Luke was also a standout today. Tommy Tanner and AJ Thompson were the pick of the forwards,” Graham said.

"Our lineout and scrums were good today and we played some good footy but only in patches which has been an issue all season.”

It doesn't get any easier for the Redmen with a tough road trip to Lennox Head next week.

In other grades Grafton went down 46-14 in Seconds while the Redmen Ladies side was defeated 31-19.