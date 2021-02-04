RURAL: Fat cattle sales gain boost at Grafton Saleyards

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 781 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale February 2, 2021. There was a big jump in numbers this week, mainly due to the fortnight break, but also the current strong market. Bullocks and cows were very well represented, with some excellent lines of prime stock on display, showing the signs of the excellent season. The market for all export types was fully firm, with some excellent results being achieved. Younger cattle sold for a mixed result, with some being slightly cheaper and others selling a little dearer. Overall, the market is still very strong.

SALE HIGHLIGHTs:

A/c Springwood Grazing sold a Brahman Cross Bullock 369.2c/kg weighed 750kg – $2,769.00

A/c D Carlton sold a Limousin Cross Bullock 372.2c/kg weighed 760kg – $2,828.72

A/c TL & TS Power sold a Brangus Bullock 372.2c/kg weighed 630kg – $2,344.86

A/c Ken Cowan sold a Brangus Bullock 381.2c/kg weighed 670kg – $2,554.04

A/c S & P Wratten sold Brahman Cross Bullocks 370.2c/kg averaged 637kg – $2,358.17 p/hd

A/c James Chevalley sold Brahman Cross Bullocks 371.2c/kg averaged 697.5kg – $2,589.12 p/hd

A/c Rick Cavanagh sold a Simmental Cross Steer 438.2c/kg weighed 500kg – $2,191.00

A/c Terry Lewis sold Angus Cross Steers 450c/kg averaged 408.3kg – $1,837.50 p/hd

A/c GB & J Ellis sold a Santa Heifer 359.2c/kg weighed 655kg – $2,352.76

A/c SE & TJ Kelly sold a Charbray Cow 307.2c/kg weighed 560kg – $1,720.32

A/c C Burns & V Hopkins sold Brahman Cross Cows 310.2c/kg averaged 570kg – $1,768.14 p/hd

A/c MJ Oates sold Angus/Charolais Cows 314.2c/kg averaged 586.3kg – $1,842.00 p/hd

A/c B & W Borsato & R Caldieraro sold Brangus Cross Cows 311.2c/kg averaged 603.8kg –

$1,878.87 p/hd

A/c Baryulgil Pastoral sold a Charbray Cow 313.2c/kg weighed 650kg – $2,035.80

A/c Nattai Investments sold Brahman/Hereford Cross Cows 310.2c/kg averaged 595kg – $1,845.69

p/hd

A/c Gordonbrook sold Brangus Cows 304.2c/kg averaged 594.1kg – $1,807.22 p/hd

A/c Baryulgil Pastoral sold a Hereford Bull 300c/kg weighed 1065kg – $3,195.00

A/c David Timms sold a Murray Grey Bull 310c/kg weighed 905kg – $2,805.50

A/c T & N Heyman sold Droughtmaster Steers 624.2c/kg averaged 202.5kg – $1,264.01 p/hd

A/c ML Howard sold a Charolais Vealer Steer 632.2c/kg weighed 200kg – $1,264.40

A/c PT McInnerney & CP Johnson sold Angus Vealer Steers 594.2c/kg averaged 276.7kg –

$1,643.95 p/hd

A/c PT McInnerney & CP Johnson sold Angus/Charolais Vealer Steers 634.2c/kg averaged 207.5kg

– $1,315.97 p/hd

A/c Shane & Tracy Timms sold Angus Vealer Steers 682.2c/kg averaged 177.5kg – $1,210.91 p/hd

Michael Oates of Sawtell was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The sale included numerous lines of high-quality grown cattle which made it difficult to single out one vendor for recognition. Mr. Oates was chosen from the list of worthy recipients for his offering of 14 large-framed and well-muscled cows. The Charolais cow pictured was among a pen of f

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A total of 780 head of cattle were yarded at Grafton this week. It was a good of quality yarding seen at Grafton for some time. The market was exceptionally good for all categories. Bullocks to the processor were in big numbers and sold to top at 382c/kg to average 362c/kg. Feeder steers sold to 452c/kg. Heavy export heifers made to 350c/kg. Cows were also stronger selling to 321c/kg to average 290c/kg. Weaners were also very impressive with under 200kg light weight weaners selling to 670c/kg.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS: