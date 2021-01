RURAL: Fat cattle sales return for 2021

Wills Partnership of Upper Orara was selected as the Vendor of the Week at the first prime cattle sale in Grafton for 2021. Despite the small yarding, the market was very strong with Wills Partnership targeting the red-hot restocker market. The vendor topped the sale with a 120kg Charolais-cross steer calf which sold for 694.2c/kg to gross $833.04. The pen of calves pictured also sold to restocke

Wills Partnership of Upper Orara was selected as the Vendor of the Week at the first prime cattle sale in Grafton for 2021. Despite the small yarding, the market was very strong with Wills Partnership targeting the red-hot restocker market. The vendor topped the sale with a 120kg Charolais-cross steer calf which sold for 694.2c/kg to gross $833.04. The pen of calves pictured also sold to restocke

Ray Donovan Stock & Stations Agents

There were 77 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale on January 12, 2021. The first sale back for 2021 saw possibly the lowest yarding on record, but it also saw some of the highest prices for some categories broken. Although numbers were low all the regular buyers were in attendance competing strongly for all types. Export cattle sold dearer, again the low numbers making it hard for an accurate quote. Many areas have received excellent rain over the Christmas period. The market in the short term will stay very strong.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS

A/c N Winters sold Brahman Steers 328.2c/kg averaged 510kg – $1,673.82 /hd

A/c Mount Jackadgery Cattle Station sold Brangus & Charolais Cows 289.2c/kg averaged 518.8kg – $1,500.23 p/hd

A/c AP Franklin sold a Brangus Cross Heifer 291.2c/kg weighed 525kg – $1,528.80

A/c AW Collins sold Angus Vealer Steers 606.2c/kg averaged 220kg – $1,333.64 p/hd

A/c TL & TS Power sold a Limousin Cross Vealer Steer 586.2c/kg weighed 245kg – $1,436.19

A/c Wills Partnership sold Charolais Cross Vealer Steers 578.2c/kg averaged 245kg – $1,416.59 p/hd

A/c Will Partnership sold Angus Vealer Steers 610.2c/kg averaged 220kg – $1,342.44p/hd

A/c Wills Partnership sold a Charolais Vealer Steer 694.2c/kg weighed 120kg – $833.04

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A total of 78 head of cattle yarded for the first sale of 2021 at Grafton. Overall the market was unbelievably dearer on the last sale in December. Bullocks sold to 330c/kg, feeder steers topped at 420c/kg. Cows sold between 260c/kg to 295c/kg. All young cattle were much dearer with weaner steers of any breed selling from 470c/kg to 695c/kg.

Next week we will hold the January Special Store Cattle Sale. Your entries are invited

and recommended.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS