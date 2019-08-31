Rural health on agenda for Gulmarrad student

REMEDYING a shortage of rural health professionals would be easy if students were as enthusiastic about the bush as Ellen Niemiec.

The ex-Gulmarrad student was one of 20 university students from across NSW travelling the state on a road trip designed to encourage future doctors and health professionals to consider the benefits of a rural career.

The four-day Go Rural road trip, co-ordinated by the NSW Rural Doctors Network, incorporated practice visits, clinical activities and community events as the group passed through regional towns such as Bathurst, Orange, Parkes, Trundle, Cobar and Dubbo.

But for Ms Niemiec, the trip simply reinforced her desire to work in rural health when she graduates from Newcastle University as a speech pathologist.

"I always knew I wanted to do something in the health field and I saw speech pathology as an opportunity to work with people across their whole life-span,” she said

"I was tossing up between speech and occupational therapy and I ended up choosing speech. And I am glad I did.”

The road trip allowed the third-year student to talk to health professionals working in the regions about both what it was like and how they forged a career outside the capital cities.

"I spoke to a speech pathologist who works at Orange Hospital one on one, and that was awesome,” she said.

"It was great to be able to ask questions as I am specifically interested in working rural after I graduate.”

Being able to demonstrate opportunities available in regional areas is important for any regional town and RDN CEO Richard Colbran said the Go Rural program was developed to showcase the professional and personal rewards in rural locations.

"Research published in the Medical Journal of Australia shows rural exposure during medical training has been associated with an increased likelihood of medical students entering rural practice after graduation,” Mr Colbran said.

"The health of our rural communities is dependent on the successful recruitment and retention of enthusiastic and dedicated health care professionals and Go Rural is one of many RDN strategies in place to develop more sustainable long-term health solutions for remote, rural and regional towns.”

RDN 'Go Rural' trip Erin McDonald

While Ms Niemiec says she is keen to pursue a career in the regions, she is not quite sure she will be working in the Clarence, but she does envisage coming back after spending some time out west.

"I actually grew up in Broken Hill before doing high school in the Clarence,” she said.

"I think because I grew up out there it makes be want to go back. I love the coast but it is no country.”

Wherever she ends up though, Ms Niemiec knows it will probably not be in a city and says she really enjoys the slower pace and community feel in the regions.

"You get a different level of experience in the country and wider variety of cases that you will see with patients,” she said.

"Even in an area like the Lower Clarence, everybody knows everybody and you get that sense of community a lot more than if you were to work in a city, which is a big plus for me.”

Ms Niemiec acknowledged her upbringing in regional NSW had influenced her love of rural towns, saying there were still a number of people she knew back in Newcastle who "have not been over the Great Dividing Range.”

That meant the more opportunity people had to experience regional health first hand, the more likely they would be to pursue a career outside the cities, something backed up by Mr Colbran.

"This is our second Go Rural trip for this year. Earlier this year we took 19 students out west through six towns, including Bourke, and some of those students had never left a city,” he said.

"Every student returned motivated to pursue rural placements and told us just how eye-opening they found the experience.”