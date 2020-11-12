RURAL: Latest stock report from Grafton Saleyard
Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents
THERE were 430 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale on November 10, 2020.
There was an increase of around 200 this week with 430 head yarded. A good run of both bullocks and cows came forward, with bullocks fully firm and cows selling up to 15c/kg dearer to top at 326.2c/kg. Heavy bulls were also well supplied, the top of 320c/kg was achieved with most sales over 300c/kg. Young cattle were better in quality this week, selling fully firm in a very strong market.
SALE HIGHLIGHTS:
- A/c PJ & WJ Beel sold Charolais Cross Bullocks 360c/kg averaged 695kg – $2,502.00p/hd
- A/c Nick Fahey sold Speckle Park Cross Steers 400.2c/kg averaged 505kg – $2,021.01p/hd
- A/c Brant Murphy sold Angus & Charolais Cross Steers 426.2c/kg averaged 465kg – $1,981.83p/hd
- A/c B Russ & N Franklin sold Angus Heifers 360c/kg averaged 500kg – $1,800.00p/hd
- A/c R Page sold a Galloway Cow 319.2 c/kg weighed 545kg – $1,739.64
- A/c BJ & JA Wright sold a Brahman Cow 317.2c/kg weighed 550kg – $1,744.60
- A/c PJ & WJ Beel sold Brangus & Charolais Cross Cows averaged 690kg – $2,257.68p/hd
- A/c EM Bennett sold Brahman Cross Cows 327.2c/kg averaged 580kg – $1,897.76p/hd
- A/c Paul Connolly sold a Simmental Bull 315c/kg weighed 825kg – $2,598.75p/hd
- A/c Bernd Rupprecht sold a Santa Bull 315c/kg weighed 840kg – $2,646.00
- A/c RA & KL Farlow sold Angus Bulls 311.2c/kg weighed 975kg – $3,034.20
- A/c TW & DL McWhirter sold a Black Simmental Bull 320c/kg weighed 885kg – $2,832.00
- A/c PJ & WJ Beel sold Charbray Steers 428.2c/kg weighed 405kg – $1,734.21
- A/c Jackadgery Park Farming sold Charolais Vealer Steers 560.2c/kg averaged 210kg – $1,176.42p/hd
- A/c IJ & SA Burley sold Angus Vealer Steers 580.2c/kg averaged 220kg – $1,276.44p/hd
- A/c IJ & SA Burley sold Angus Vealer Steers 600c/kg averaged 175kg – $1,050.00p/hd
- A/c Ryan Oxenbridge sold an Angus Vealer Steer 670.2c/kg weighed 120kg – $804.24
Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agent
A TOTAL of 430 head of cattle were yarded this week. The export market was fully firm to dearer on last week with heavy bullocks selling to 370c/kg to average 355c/kg. Feeder steers and store bullocks sold to 445c/kg. Cows to the processor sold dearer topping at 328c/kg with most sale from 290c/kg to 315c/kg. Young cattle were in very strong demand with calves to the processor selling to 440c/kg. British Euro weaner steers from 200kg up sold to 550c/kg to average 500c/kg. Light weight weaner steers sold up 658c/kg. Most weaner heifers sold from 450c/kg to 550c/kg.
SALE HIGHLIGHTS:
- S A Cavanagh bullocks sold to 368c/kg weighed 545kg to return $2000/hd
- Doboy Station bullocks sold to 370c/kg weighed 533kg to return $1961/hd
- A D & M L Scott heavy heifers sold to 342c/kg weighed 500kg to return $1701/hd
- Jikero Partnership heavy heifers sold to 380c/kg weighed 450kg to return $1706/hd
- Jikero Partnership cows sold to 318c/kg weighed 605kg to return $1907/hd
- Ken Watters cows sold to 326c/kg weighed 525kg to return $1703/hd
- David Gibson cows sold to 322c/kg weighed 535kg to return $1713/hd
- G G Wilkes yearlings heifers sold to 416c/kg weighed 328kg to return $1357/hd
- Firth & Want Simmental heifers sold to 500c/kg weighed 270kg to return $1345/hd
- Maybrook Limosin cross steers sold to 534c/kg weighed 258kg to return $1373/hd
- S S & K M Glyde Angus heifers sold to 500c/kg weighed 205kg to return $1021/hd