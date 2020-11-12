RURAL: Latest stock report from Grafton Saleyard

Maybrook Pastoral of Pillar Valley was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. Maybrook are well known for producing high-quality Limousin cattle and this week's offering reinforced their reputation. The vendor sold seven trade heifers and five steers with both pens topping the sale in their weight range. The pen of five steers (pictured) sold for 532.2c/kg

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

THERE were 430 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale on November 10, 2020.

There was an increase of around 200 this week with 430 head yarded. A good run of both bullocks and cows came forward, with bullocks fully firm and cows selling up to 15c/kg dearer to top at 326.2c/kg. Heavy bulls were also well supplied, the top of 320c/kg was achieved with most sales over 300c/kg. Young cattle were better in quality this week, selling fully firm in a very strong market.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

A/c PJ & WJ Beel sold Charolais Cross Bullocks 360c/kg averaged 695kg – $2,502.00p/hd

A/c Nick Fahey sold Speckle Park Cross Steers 400.2c/kg averaged 505kg – $2,021.01p/hd

A/c Brant Murphy sold Angus & Charolais Cross Steers 426.2c/kg averaged 465kg – $1,981.83p/hd

A/c B Russ & N Franklin sold Angus Heifers 360c/kg averaged 500kg – $1,800.00p/hd

A/c R Page sold a Galloway Cow 319.2 c/kg weighed 545kg – $1,739.64

A/c BJ & JA Wright sold a Brahman Cow 317.2c/kg weighed 550kg – $1,744.60

A/c PJ & WJ Beel sold Brangus & Charolais Cross Cows averaged 690kg – $2,257.68p/hd

A/c EM Bennett sold Brahman Cross Cows 327.2c/kg averaged 580kg – $1,897.76p/hd

A/c Paul Connolly sold a Simmental Bull 315c/kg weighed 825kg – $2,598.75p/hd

A/c Bernd Rupprecht sold a Santa Bull 315c/kg weighed 840kg – $2,646.00

A/c RA & KL Farlow sold Angus Bulls 311.2c/kg weighed 975kg – $3,034.20

A/c TW & DL McWhirter sold a Black Simmental Bull 320c/kg weighed 885kg – $2,832.00

A/c PJ & WJ Beel sold Charbray Steers 428.2c/kg weighed 405kg – $1,734.21

A/c Jackadgery Park Farming sold Charolais Vealer Steers 560.2c/kg averaged 210kg – $1,176.42p/hd

A/c IJ & SA Burley sold Angus Vealer Steers 580.2c/kg averaged 220kg – $1,276.44p/hd

A/c IJ & SA Burley sold Angus Vealer Steers 600c/kg averaged 175kg – $1,050.00p/hd

A/c Ryan Oxenbridge sold an Angus Vealer Steer 670.2c/kg weighed 120kg – $804.24

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agent

A TOTAL of 430 head of cattle were yarded this week. The export market was fully firm to dearer on last week with heavy bullocks selling to 370c/kg to average 355c/kg. Feeder steers and store bullocks sold to 445c/kg. Cows to the processor sold dearer topping at 328c/kg with most sale from 290c/kg to 315c/kg. Young cattle were in very strong demand with calves to the processor selling to 440c/kg. British Euro weaner steers from 200kg up sold to 550c/kg to average 500c/kg. Light weight weaner steers sold up 658c/kg. Most weaner heifers sold from 450c/kg to 550c/kg.

