Colin Green of Trenayr was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor was chosen for his offering of six high-quality Angus heifers that were very soft with excellent temperament. The pen of four pictured topped the sale for all cattle over 350kg, selling for 454.2c/kg at an average weight of 352.5kg to gross the vendor $1,601.06/head. These quality
Rural

RURAL: Low numbers but good quality at the saleyards

Jarrard Potter
18th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 174 head yarded at Grafton’s fat cattle sale March 16, 2021. Another light yarding this week, export cattle made up the majority. Good bullocks were well supplied and sold firm to slightly dearer, while good cows were scarce but still sold firm to top at 292c/kg. The low numbers of young cattle makes it hard for an accurate quote, however, good quality stock sold firm.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • A/c B & W Borsato &amp; Caldieraro sold an Angus Bullock 371.2c/kg weighed 675kg – $2,505.60
  • A/c P & J Parr sold Charolais Bullocks 364.2c/kg averaged 656kg – $2,389.15 p/hd
  • A/c Springwood Grazing sold Brahman Cross Bullocks 357.2c/kg averaged 730kg – $2,607.56 p/hd
  • A/c M & E Considine sold Brahman Cross Bullocks 360.2c/kg averaged 617kg – $2,222.43 p/hd
  • A/c Promised Land Stud Pty Ltd sold Angus Heifers 336.2c/kg averaged 642.5kg – $2,160.09 p/hd
  • A/c Promised Land Stud Pty Ltd sold an Angus Cow 260.2c/kg weighed 910kg – $2,367.82
  • A/c B & W Borsato &amp; R Caldieraro sold an Angus Cow 292.2c/kg weighed 525kg – $1,534.05
  • A/c BJ Slarke Pty Ltd sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 462.2c/kg averaged 347.5kg – $1,606.15 p/hd
  • A/c BJ Slarke Pty Ltd sold Angus Vealer Steers 530.2c/kg averaged 275kg – $1,458.05 p/hd
  • A/c Colin Green sold Angus Vealer Heifers 454.2c/kg averaged 352.2kg – $1,601.06 p/hd
  • A/c RK Gaudron &amp; SM Cosgrove sold Brangus Vealer Steers 538.2c/kg weighed 240kg – $1,291.68
  • A/c Leo Carlton sold an Angus Vealer Heifer 552.2c/kg weighed 225kg – $1,242.45
  • A/c Rowanne Investments sold Charolais Cross Vealer Steers 546.2c/kg averaged 215kg – $1,174.33 p/hd
Grafton Daily Examiner

