RURAL: Low numbers but good quality at the saleyards

Colin Green of Trenayr was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor was chosen for his offering of six high-quality Angus heifers that were very soft with excellent temperament. The pen of four pictured topped the sale for all cattle over 350kg, selling for 454.2c/kg at an average weight of 352.5kg to gross the vendor $1,601.06/head. These quality