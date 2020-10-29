RURAL: Numbers return to the saleyard as price holds

GR & JA Pigg of Ulmarra was selected as the 'vendor of the week' at the Grafton prime cattle sale held on Tuesday. The vendor sold 3 head, topping at 349c/kg . At a weight of 680 kg this Brahman Cross Bullock grossed $2374 for the vendor. The cattle were sold by Farrell McCrohon Stock and Station Agents.

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 238 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale 27th October 2020.

Numbers were back again this week, quality also was on the slide. This did not show in the market with all descriptions selling fully firm. Apart from a handful of prime bullocks and cows, most of the yarding went to restockers.

Sale Highlights include:

A/c S & T Short sold Angus Steers 340c/kg averaged 580kg - $1,972.00 p/hd

A/c HE & JD Short sold a Charolais Cross Steer 344.2c/kg weighed 530kg - $1,824.26

A/c SJ, MK & MW Golding sold Angus Cross Steers 386.2c/kg averaged 421kg - $1,625.90 p/hd

A/c Taigan Heath sold Angus Cross Steers 392.2c/kg averaged 430kg - $1,686.46 p/hd

A/c T & R O’Keefe sold Droughtmaster Heifers 347.2c/kg averaged 427.5kg - $1,484.28 p/hd

A/c DG & BJ Scott sold Charbray Heifers 360.2c/kg averaged 417.5kg - $1,503.84 p/hd

A/c RW Shearer sold Brangus Cows 310.2c/kg averaged 662.5kg - $2,055.08 p/hd

A/c DG & BJ Scott sold a Brahman Cross Cow 310.2c/kg weighed 585kg - $1,814.67

A/c Baryulgil Pastoral Co. sold Hereford Cross Cows 295c/kg averaged 503.3kg - $1,484.83 p/hd

A/c Scott & Wendy Campbell sold a Shorthorn Bull 307.2c/kg weighed 765kg - $2,350.08

A/c WH & SL Clay sold Angus Cross Steers 418.2c/kg averaged 407.5kg - $1,704.17 p/hd

A/c VK & NJ Ellem sold a Charolais Cross Steer 448.2c/kg weighed 270kg - $1,210.14

A/c SS & VL Wood sold Angus Steers 456.2c/kg averaged 307kg - $1,400.53 p/hd

A/c DJ & VM Osmond sold an Angus Vealer Steer 612.2c/kg weighed 145kg - $887.69

A/c DJ & VM Osmond sold Angus Vealer Heifers 488.2c/kg averaged 220kg - $1,074.04 p/hd

A/c R & M Smith sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 558.2c/kg averaged 180kg - $1,004.76 p/hd

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

238 head of cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. The market continued fully firm to dearer for all export cattle with bullocks selling to 350c/kg to average 340c/kg. Cows to the processor sold to 314c/kg to average 293c/kg. Trade cattle dearer again with light weight weaner steers selling to 620c/kg and heavy weaner steers selling between 400c/kg to 560c/kg. Heifers back to the paddock sold between 350c/kg to 500c/kg.