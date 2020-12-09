Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Eleven mobile phone towers in the Page electorate will be upgraded with backup battery power.
Eleven mobile phone towers in the Page electorate will be upgraded with backup battery power.
News

Rural phone towers to receive battery backup power

Jarrard Potter
9th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOBILE phone towers on the North Coast will now be able to keep operating if the power goes out due to natural disasters, with the Federal Government funding mobile providers to extend the battery back up at 11 mobile phone towers.

The extended battery backups will provide a minimum of 12 hours of power.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said telecommunications, including mobile phone towers, need reliable power sources to operate.

“This investment will allow mobile phone towers to keep operating for at least 12 hours after the power goes out, making a real difference for communities during and after a natural disaster,” Mr Hogan said.

The Government is providing a total of $13.2 million to Telstra, Optus and TPG to extend the battery back up at 467 mobile phone towers across Australia, under stage one of the program.

This includes the following towers in the Page electorate:

Site NameApplicantBackup Power HoursPremises Served
DunoonOptus15295
North East of NymboidaOptus156
Bonalbo ATelstra≥12339
Brooms HeadTelstra≥12367
CopmanhurstTelstra≥12213
Culmaran CreekTPG12266
EttrickTelstra≥1263
HernaniTelstra≥1253
Minnie WaterTelstra≥12255
PioraTPG12188
The ChannonTelstra≥12275
backup power coastal views mobile phone towers page mp kevin hogan
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLYING HIGH: Grafton gets link to Melbourne airport

        Premium Content FLYING HIGH: Grafton gets link to Melbourne airport

        Travel From March, Regional Express’ new ‘thru-fare’ will connect Grafton to Melbourne as part of their expanding national domestic network

        ARTEFACTS: The woman behind the sgraffito technique

        Premium Content ARTEFACTS: The woman behind the sgraffito technique

        Art & Theatre Find out everything that's happening at the Grafton Regional Art Gallery

        Grafton, Maclean agricultural shows get early Christmas present

        Premium Content Grafton, Maclean agricultural shows get early Christmas...

        News Christmas has come early for the Grafton and Maclean Show Societies, with the two...

        Emergency services called to Clarence club overnight

        Premium Content Emergency services called to Clarence club overnight

        News A burning smell prompted staff to call authorities who later detected smoke