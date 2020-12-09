Rural phone towers to receive battery backup power

Eleven mobile phone towers in the Page electorate will be upgraded with backup battery power.

MOBILE phone towers on the North Coast will now be able to keep operating if the power goes out due to natural disasters, with the Federal Government funding mobile providers to extend the battery back up at 11 mobile phone towers.

The extended battery backups will provide a minimum of 12 hours of power.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said telecommunications, including mobile phone towers, need reliable power sources to operate.

“This investment will allow mobile phone towers to keep operating for at least 12 hours after the power goes out, making a real difference for communities during and after a natural disaster,” Mr Hogan said.

The Government is providing a total of $13.2 million to Telstra, Optus and TPG to extend the battery back up at 467 mobile phone towers across Australia, under stage one of the program.

This includes the following towers in the Page electorate: