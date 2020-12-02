RURAL: Plan for livestock feed and water this summer

NORTH Coast Local Land Services has urged producers to be aware of the feed and water needs of their livestock for the fast-approaching Christmas and New Year period.

North Coast Local Land Services general manager Louise Orr said calculating how much feed and good quality water is available for livestock in advance will help reduce last-minute worries and account for potential delays.

“Consider your feed and water availability this year, make a realistic feed and water budget to carry your stock through summer,” Ms Orr said.

Senior land services officer (agricultural advice) Julie Dart said as temperatures increase water requirements of stock also increase. Supplementary feed remains expensive and can be difficult to source after the widespread drought.

“Producers must take time to consider the workload as well as the emotional and financial costs of ongoing feeding and what other options there might be,” Mrs Dart said.

With Christmas fast approaching livestock market closures and the availability of veterinary services, rural retailers and agents were all important to prepare for and keep in mind. Check with your local agent or processor about their closure dates and plan to market or consign stock before the closures.

Bevan Want of Alumy Creek was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold a total of 16 head which included some very high quality Charolais-cross calves. The highest price of the offering was 446.2c/kg paid for two vealer heifers that were described as being "as soft as butter".

THERE were 273 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale Tuesday, December 12, 2020. Numbers were similar this week, there were some very good cattle represented, along with a fair penning of secondary types. Heavy bullocks sold dearer, mainly due to quality, while cows sold firm to a shade easier. Young cattle with quality sold easier, however, some good prices are still being received for the right article. Ongoing heat and numbers coming forward is putting pressure on all markets. Rainfall is needed to slow supply and give confidence back to restockers.

A/c Paul Van Den Berg sold Angus Steers 375c/kg averaged 475kg – $1781.25 p/hd

A/c Tim & Stephanie Henderson sold Angus Steers 366.2c/kg averaged 455kg – $1666.21 p/hd

A/c DJ Bender & SJ Gibson sold Angus Steers 388.2c/kg averaged 342.5kg – $1329.59 p/hd

A/c Nattai Investments sold Hereford Cross Steers 390.2c/kg averaged 397.1kg – $1549.65 p/hd

A/c Anthony Dickson sold a Droughtmaster Heifer 334.2c/kg weighed 480kg – $1604.16

A/c Willowsfield Agriculture sold Poll Hereford Cows 275c/kg averaged 727.5kg – $2000.63 p/hd

A/c SJ & JA Pereira sold a Hereford Cross Cow 276.2c/kg weighed 615kg – $1698.63

A/c Rahni Hummelstad sold Angus Heifers 430.2c/kg averaged 210kg – $903.42 p/hd

A/c Bevan Want sold Charolais Vealer Heifers 446.2c/kg averaged 237.5kg – $1059.73 p/hd

A/c AD & KG Morgan sold Limousin Vealer Steers 446.2c/kg averaged 260kg – $1160.12 p/hd

A/c T & D Devon sold Angus Vealer Heifers 468.2c/kg averaged 165kg – $772.53 p/hd

A/c A & VA Borsato sold Charolais Cross Vealer Steers 478.2c/kg averaged 245kg – $1171.59

A TOTAL of 273 head of cattle yarded at Grafton on Tuesday. With a much better quality offering of grown cattle, the market for bullocks and cows held firm. Not enough bullocks to quote last week, however yesterday bullocks sold to 362c/kg to average 340c/kg. Cows topped at 287c/kg with most sales between 255c/kg to 275c/kg. Vealers to the trade market sold to a top of 452c/kg. Weaner steers under 200c/kg sold to 522c/kg. Heavier weaner steers sold to 510c/kg to average 450c/kg. Weaner heifers back to the paddock sold to 484c/kg.

Coombadjha Trust bullocks sold to 374c/kg weighed 750kg to return $2574/hd

R J Jefferies bullocks sold to 350c/kg weighed 658kg to return $2296/hd

Leo Carlton bullocks sold to 362c/kg weighed 645kg to return $2324/hd

A P S & K G Short bullocks sold to 356c/kg weighed 700kg to return $2486/hd

Coomadjha Trust cows sold to 287c/kg weighed 603kg to return $1727/hd

J & S Green cows sold to 282c/kg weighed 615kg to return $1730/hd

McGrath Cattle Co cows sold to 278c/kg weighed 583kg to return $1617/hd

H Jones cows sold to 280c/kg weighed 536kg to return $1497/hd

Cowell Partnership Angus steers sold to 466c/kg weighed 255kg to return $1184/hd

M & C Woods Simmental cross steer sold to 390c/kg weighed 345kg to return $1339/hd

J & S Green Angus cross steers sold to 440c/kg weighed 292kg to return $1278/hd

