RURAL: Rain hampers final cattle sales of 2020
Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents
THE last sale for 2020 was certainly a good one to finish the year. With well over 200mm falling across the valley in the last couple of days, numbers were down, but competition was up. Not all grades were represented, however all lines sold to dearer trends. After the excellent rainfall it will be interesting to see how the market opens up on January 12. There should be plentiful grass and some good prime cattle coming forward to 2021
SALE HIGHLIGHTS
- A/c I & S Connor sold Angus Bullocks 293.2c/kg averaged 697kg – $2,045.00 p/hd
- A/c SH & JM Austin sold Droughtmaster Steers 398.2c/kg averaged 355kg – $1,413.61 p/hd
- A/c Ben Robertson sold Angus Cows 320.2c/kg averaged 537kg – $1,721.08 p/hd
- A/c Merabu Pty Ltd sold a Shorthorn Cow 348.2c/kg weighed 505kg – $1,758.41 p/hd
- A/c BP & K Crawford sold Charbray Cows 326.2c/kg averaged 558kg – $1,821.28 p/hd
- A/c BW & KM Sykes sold Brangus Cows 328.2c/kg 443kg – $1,455.02 p/hd
- A/c BW & KM Sykes sold Brahman Cross Heifers 388.2c/kg averaged 348kg – $1,350.94 p/hd
- A/c KJ Adams & JM King sold Charbray Vealer Steers 556.2c/kg averaged 213.3kg – $1,186.56 p/hd
- A/c RA & BI Marsh sold Santa Vealer Heifers 500.2c/kg averaged 217.5kg – $1,087.94 p/hd
- A/c AJ, PJ & RJ Matthews sold Angus Vealer Steers 574.2c/kg averaged 190.4kg – $1,093.37
- A/c AJ, PJ & RJ Matthews sold Angus Vealer Heifers 538.2c/kg averaged 187.5kg – $1,009.13
- A/c Merabu Pty Ltd sold Angus Vealer Steers 568.2c/kg averaged 175kg – $994.35
- A/c Maryanne Newton sold Angus Cows & Calves – $2,520.00 p/unit
- A/c Ben Robertson sold Angus Cows & Calves – $2,460.00 p/unit
Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents
A TOTAL of 345 cattle were yarded plus 42 calves for the last sale at Grafton in 2020. Heavy rain restricted numbers, however there was considerable interest from Western restockers. Cows back to the paddock sold to 350c/kg. Cows with calves sold to $2560 to average $2230. Heavy weaner steers topped at 522c/kg or $1423/hd, light weight steers sold to 578c/kg. Heifers were remarkably strong selling from 420c/kg to 560c/kg. Our next sale is on January 12 2021. Hope you have a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.
SALE HIGHLIGHTS
- G A & J M Miller feeder steers sold to 414c/kg weighed 378kg to return $1556/hd
- K M Crapp PTIC cows sold to 332c/kg weighed 453kg to return $1497/hd
- T A Conroy Charolais weaner steers sold to 576c/kg weighed 221kg to return $1266/hd
- B P & A D Farrell Santa Weaner steers sold to 540c/kg weighed 203kg to return $1094/hd
- L C & D A Hughes Angus steers sold to 560c/kg weighed 218kg to return $1090/hd
- Helen Jones Simmental x heifers sold to 486c/kg weighed 238kg to return $1150/hd
- Annette Smith Angus heifers sold to 500c/kg weighed 227kg to return $1133/hd
- T A Conroy cows and calves returned $2500/hd
- Mick & Sheree Addison cows and calves returned $2560/hd
- Jill McGregor Angus cows and calves returned $2480/hd
- I & Wayne Jefferies Angus cows and calves returned $2380/hd