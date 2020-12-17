RURAL: Rain hampers final cattle sales of 2020

Tracey Conroy of Lilydale was selected as the final Vendor of the Week at the Grafton saleyards for 2020. The combined prime/store sale yarding was significantly reduced due to the inclement weather and localized flooding. Despite the difficulties this posed, the vendor was still able to present a quality offering of 34 head. The quality of the offering was rewarded with the vendor topping the sa

Tracey Conroy of Lilydale was selected as the final Vendor of the Week at the Grafton saleyards for 2020. The combined prime/store sale yarding was significantly reduced due to the inclement weather and localized flooding. Despite the difficulties this posed, the vendor was still able to present a quality offering of 34 head. The quality of the offering was rewarded with the vendor topping the sa

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

THE last sale for 2020 was certainly a good one to finish the year. With well over 200mm falling across the valley in the last couple of days, numbers were down, but competition was up. Not all grades were represented, however all lines sold to dearer trends. After the excellent rainfall it will be interesting to see how the market opens up on January 12. There should be plentiful grass and some good prime cattle coming forward to 2021

SALE HIGHLIGHTS

A/c I & S Connor sold Angus Bullocks 293.2c/kg averaged 697kg – $2,045.00 p/hd

A/c SH & JM Austin sold Droughtmaster Steers 398.2c/kg averaged 355kg – $1,413.61 p/hd

A/c Ben Robertson sold Angus Cows 320.2c/kg averaged 537kg – $1,721.08 p/hd

A/c Merabu Pty Ltd sold a Shorthorn Cow 348.2c/kg weighed 505kg – $1,758.41 p/hd

A/c BP & K Crawford sold Charbray Cows 326.2c/kg averaged 558kg – $1,821.28 p/hd

A/c BW & KM Sykes sold Brangus Cows 328.2c/kg 443kg – $1,455.02 p/hd

A/c BW & KM Sykes sold Brahman Cross Heifers 388.2c/kg averaged 348kg – $1,350.94 p/hd

A/c KJ Adams & JM King sold Charbray Vealer Steers 556.2c/kg averaged 213.3kg – $1,186.56 p/hd

A/c RA & BI Marsh sold Santa Vealer Heifers 500.2c/kg averaged 217.5kg – $1,087.94 p/hd

A/c AJ, PJ & RJ Matthews sold Angus Vealer Steers 574.2c/kg averaged 190.4kg – $1,093.37

A/c AJ, PJ & RJ Matthews sold Angus Vealer Heifers 538.2c/kg averaged 187.5kg – $1,009.13

A/c Merabu Pty Ltd sold Angus Vealer Steers 568.2c/kg averaged 175kg – $994.35

A/c Maryanne Newton sold Angus Cows & Calves – $2,520.00 p/unit

A/c Ben Robertson sold Angus Cows & Calves – $2,460.00 p/unit

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A TOTAL of 345 cattle were yarded plus 42 calves for the last sale at Grafton in 2020. Heavy rain restricted numbers, however there was considerable interest from Western restockers. Cows back to the paddock sold to 350c/kg. Cows with calves sold to $2560 to average $2230. Heavy weaner steers topped at 522c/kg or $1423/hd, light weight steers sold to 578c/kg. Heifers were remarkably strong selling from 420c/kg to 560c/kg. Our next sale is on January 12 2021. Hope you have a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS