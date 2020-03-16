Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woolies helpers
Woolies helpers
Health

Rural shoppers set to miss out on early trading

by Renee Viellaris
16th Mar 2020 6:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND's complex trading laws could prevent Woolworths from opening earlier in the regions to service the vulnerable desperately needing goods depleted by coronavirus panic shopping,

With some elderly finding shopping daunting because of crowds and spot violence, the supermarket giant declared it would open stores earlier just for pensioners, the disabled and other vulnerable Australians.

It is understood Woolworths is in negotiations with the Palaszczuk Government to allow it to open earlier tomorrow at 7am.

Queensland's complex trading hours allows stores in the southeast coroner to open earlier but those in regional Queensland cannot.

Other states are allowing the measure.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic panic buying smart shopping smart shopper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘This is our daily life’: Isolation normal for transplant patient

        premium_icon ‘This is our daily life’: Isolation normal for transplant...

        Health A simple sneeze can put Miriam Tasker back into hospital. 'I see people panicking about what’s going on, and I just look at it like it’s every day.'

        Coronavirus measures see DEX Shield finals called off

        premium_icon Coronavirus measures see DEX Shield finals called off

        Cricket Social distancing measures implemented by NSW Department of Education to stop the...

        UPDATE: Coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern NSW

        premium_icon UPDATE: Coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern NSW

        News "Anyone who is considered at risk... will be notified directly"

        CCTV images released into armed robbery investigation

        premium_icon CCTV images released into armed robbery investigation

        Crime Police have released CCTV images of a man who could assist inquiries