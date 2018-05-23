Menu
Rural towns the best spots to look at the stars

William Hunter
by
23rd May 2018 5:00 AM
THERE'S never been a better time to look up to our stars than tonight.  

The Australian National University and ABC-TV are attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most people stargazing across multiple venues.  

To set the record, participants will stargaze at the moon for a 10-minute period simultaneously.   

Events like these make me appreciate the visibility of the night sky in our rural towns, many of which are uninhabited by light pollution.  

It was one of the amazing things that immediately struck me when I moved out west.   

Growing up in Brisbane didn't mean the stars were not visible.  

But it was always tinged with a yellow hue that limited the full experience.  

So it is brilliant to head west and have a greater understanding of what The Drones' songwriter Gareth Liddiard described as "half a pound of sugar on an old blackboard".  

Make sure you head along to USQ to experience the wonders of the cosmos.  

Just make sure you bring your telescope or binoculars with you, or you won't be able to participate in the world record attempt.  

