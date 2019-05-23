Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Geoffrey Rush has been awarded a total of $2.9 million after his defamation case. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
Geoffrey Rush has been awarded a total of $2.9 million after his defamation case. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
News

Rush awarded $2.9m defamation payout

by Jodie Stephens, AAP
23rd May 2019 5:10 PM

ACTOR Geoffrey Rush has been awarded a total of $2.9 million after winning his high-profile defamation case against a Sydney newspaper publisher.

Justice Michael Wigney in April found The Daily Telegraph's publisher, Nationwide News, and journalist Jonathon Moran were reckless regarding the truth when they reported Rush had been accused of inappropriate behaviour during a Sydney theatre production of King Lear.

The judge found a poster and two articles contained several defamatory meanings - including that Rush was a pervert and a sexual predator - but the publisher hadn't proven they were true.

Justice Wigney at the time awarded the Oscar winner $850,000 in damages plus $42,302 interest for non-economic loss but wanted to further consider special damages for lost earnings, costs and interest.

Following an agreement between the parties, the judge on Thursday awarded Rush a further $1.98 million for past and future economic loss.

Rush's barrister, Sue Chrysanthou, on Thursday said Rush had offered in early 2018 to settle in exchange for an apology and $50,000 plus costs but Nationwide News didn't respond.

More Stories

defamation geoffrey rush

Top Stories

    Two men speared by fish in bizarre boating incident

    premium_icon Two men speared by fish in bizarre boating incident

    Breaking TWO men were returning from a fishing trip near Solitary Island when a marlin got into their boat, injuring both of them.

    Quick visit to mum spells trouble for drink driver

    premium_icon Quick visit to mum spells trouble for drink driver

    Crime She smelt strongly of alcohol and couldn't stand without assistance

    Magical treat takes cake at international show

    premium_icon Magical treat takes cake at international show

    Local Faces Sweet success for Woombah cake artist

    POWER POINT: News for the people

    POWER POINT: News for the people

    People and Places Janelle Brown discusses the history of Indigenous newspapers