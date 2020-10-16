Menu
The Grafton Markets are back!
Whats On

Rush for spots in market return

Jenna Thompson
16th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
THE Grafton Markets return to Grafton Showground this Saturday for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions ground it to a halt.

"Everyone's keen to get back to it so we're expecting up to 30 stalls so far," market organiser Barry Reeves said.

Shoppers can delight in handmade wares, lollies, kitchen gadgets, leather goods, poultry, cakes and even macadamias, all while the Caringa music group serenades them from afar.

Mr Reeves said the support from Clarence Valley Council gave market organisers the extra incentive to kickstart the event.

"There were concerns about public safety but the health and safety fellow from Council said our markets were good to go," he said.

"They said they'll be there on Saturday to help set up in the morning so we're thrilled."

Although his phone has been ringing hot with stallholders wanting to book a spot, Mr Reeves is still on the lookout for a coffee stall and a fruit and veg stand.

"If you're keen, just give me a ring," he said.

For more information please call Barry Reeves on 0402 038 357.

