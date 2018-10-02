Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Girl faces off with robbers. Picture: YouTube
Girl faces off with robbers. Picture: YouTube
Crime

Eight year old's brave act against robbers

by Ally Foster
2nd Oct 2018 6:42 AM

THIS is the remarkable moment an eight-year-old girl bravely tackles gun-wielding robbers after they had mugged her dad.

Brielle Minia was playing in the driveway outside her home when four men walked past.

The men were posing as DVD sellers in Cavite, Philippines, when they approached her father as he returned home in a white 4x4.

Three of them held him at gunpoint and the fourth raided the family home.

The schoolgirl turned around to see what was happening as the robbers started to run towards her.

She bravely lunged at one of the robbers who was holding a silver semiautomatic handgun and ripped open his blue backpack.

The stolen goods were spilt on to the floor as the little girl tried to pick up as many of the items as she could.

Then the robbers tried to get away by running back to their motorcycles and the youngster lunged at them a second time.

Brielle fearlessly hurled herself at the robbers and was then kicked to the ground.

She suffered cuts and bruises to her face and hands and has a suspected broken nose.

After spending two nights in hospital she returned home.

Brielle bravely vowed: "I'll get them next time."

-Read more.

armed robber attack child editors picks

Top Stories

    Police find their man at Wooli's Goanna Pulling

    premium_icon Police find their man at Wooli's Goanna Pulling

    Crime A 24-YEAR-OLD who allegedly led police on a beach pursuit before escaping couldn't get away a second time when the law caught up to him at the Goanna Pulling

    All the school holiday activities you could dream of

    premium_icon All the school holiday activities you could dream of

    Whats On Find something to do these school holidays.

    JADA 2018: 24 days to go...

    premium_icon JADA 2018: 24 days to go...

    Art & Theatre Your daily hit of national drawing award magic

    Koala 'reserves' substitute spin for science

    Koala 'reserves' substitute spin for science

    Environment Council says hubs will do nothing to save Australian icon

    Local Partners