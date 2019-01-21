Menu
People didn't hold back with their jokes. Picture: Virginia Department of Corrections
Offbeat

Criminal mocked for ridiculous name

by Ally Foster
21st Jan 2019 9:35 AM

A WOMAN  who is on the run from police has gained a lot of attention after police posted her mugshot online but its not her crimes that have people talking, it's her name.

The Virginia Department of Corrections in the US uploaded a photo of the fugitive to their Facebook page and people immediately started mocking her unusual name.

"Cletorious Aretha Fry, age 34, is wanted for violating the terms and conditions of her supervised probation," the post read.

"She removed her ankle bracelet and her whereabouts are unknown."

Social media users seemed to think her name sounded very similar to a part of the female anatomy, resulting in hundreds of hilarious comments.

Here are some of the best comments:

"VIRGINIA is looking for its CLETORIOUS? Not today internet. Not today," one person wrote.

"Her husband's been looking for her for years," another said.

One added: "She was sentenced to five years hard labia."

crime mugshot offbeat

