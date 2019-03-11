‘Idiot’ campers’ slammed for stupid act

The crew said they couldn't believe what they were seeing. Picture: Woodend CFA

The crew said they couldn't believe what they were seeing. Picture: Woodend CFA

A GROUP of first-time campers have been blasted by Australian firefighters after they made an incredibly dumb mistake in the middle of a Victorian forest.

Woodend Country Fire Authority (CFA) called the group "idiots" in a long Facebook post after they were called to Wombat Forest, about 50 kilometres from Melbourne, on Friday afternoon following reports of smoke.

"WHAT DO IDIOTS DO WHEN THEY GO CAMPING IN THE BUSH FOR THE FIRST TIME?" the post read.

"Well, of course, you drive in to the middle of a tinder dry forest and light a camp fire that has potential to start a seriously dangerous bush fire."

Tankers and firefighters responded to the call, but described trying to locate the source of the smoke as like "trying to find a needle in a haystack".

They eventually found the campers on a remote track where they made the shocking discovery.

The young men had lit a fire on the ground surrounded by dry fuels instead of clearing the area or digging a fire pit.

They also had several long logs spread out on the ground and let the fires spread across them.

Campers are only allowed to build a fire if there is little wind and it is a properly constructed fire with the area around it cleared or in a fire pit.

"Their intention was to build it into a nice bon fire during the night. Whilst people were in attendance, their only means of extinguishing were half a dozen small bottles of water," the post read.

"Just imagine the consequences if embers had floated into the adjacent bush?"

The crew said they couldn't believe what they were seeing. Picture: Woodend CFA