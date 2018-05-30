RUSH HOUR: Shock at girl’s ‘terrifying’ drawing

A little girl shared a scary description of her imaginary friend and the internet is convinced she's being haunted by a ghost.

A photo posted on Twitter by actor Natalie Morales shows a write-up about kids and their imaginary friends. Morales' post features Ruby, a 3-year-old girl holding up a stick-figure drawing, with a description next to her picture of her "imaginary mum, Grateful."

Ruby, you have a ghost. This is straight up terrifying. pic.twitter.com/DM0y77CWHI — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) May 28, 2018

"Her yellow eyelashes mean she can see in the dark - she only comes to see me at night-time. It scares me sometimes, but I always want her to come back. She has two babies in her belly. She's 14, but can never have a birthday," the description reads.

"Ruby, you have a ghost. This is straight up terrifying," Morales wrote.

The tweet had received nearly 57,000 likes and been shared over 13,000 times by Tuesday morning. It also received hundreds of comments with people's terrified reactions, as well as their own scary stories.

"That's OK, I never wanted to sleep again anyway," one person wrote.

Another shared: "My young brother had an imaginary friend named "Jane", he used to go to the kitchen at night to talk to her, one night I went to see what "they" were talking and he was saying "no Jane, I cant give you a knife to hurt my family" he was 3 years old!"

-Read more.

6:10am

Police killed in feared terror attack

Belgium authorities are investigating the killing of two police officers and a passer-by, in what is feared to be a terror attack.

A knife-wielding man stabbed two police officers in Liege then stole their weapons and shot them and a bystander dead.

The attacker, who was shot dead by police, was thought to have been an inmate who was out on a few hours of release.

He was identified by Belgian channel RTBF as 36-year-old Benjamin Herman. He had served time for drug ­offences and was classified as "unstable".

Officials said the officers were "executed" in a targeted attack. The suspect could be heard shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest" in Arabic).

He then travelled on foot before opening fire on a 22-year-old man in the passenger seat of a parked car, killing him.

The assailant later entered the Leonie de Waha high school in the French-speaking city, where he took an employee hostage.

The high school pupils were evacuated from the rear of the building and none were injured.

Police officers arrived at the school and the assailant opened fire, wounding several of them in the legs. Officers killed him about 30 minutes after the assault began.

A total of four police officers were hospitalised with gunshot wounds, including one who was hit in the femoral artery. His life now appears to be out of danger while another officer has been released from hospital.

Police try to calm a man at the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. Picture: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

5:45am

Attempts to free trapped whale off Bondi

Authorities are working to locate and free and whale caught in fishing ripe off Sydney's coast.

The animal was sighted by a whale-watching boast on Tuesday just several kilometres off Bondi Beach.

The crew managed to cut some of the rope off the whale but could not free it entirely.

A NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said the department would wait until Wednesday morning to locate and attempt to rescue the whale.