RUSH HOUR: Disgust over ‘rude’ tip experiment

6:55am

Meningococcal cases on the rise in NSW

Meningococcal cases are expected to rise as we move into the warmer spring weather, with NSW residents being urged to vaccinate against the deadly disease.

On Sunday the NSW Government announced it would roll out an additional $3.6 million to provide more students in Year 10 and 11 with the vaccination.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the vaccination program targeted older high school students as they were particularly vulnerable to the disease. The Government has invested $17 million into the program since 2017 and has vaccinated more than 200,000 students against multiple strains of meningococcal including the less common and more deadly W strain.

Diagnoses of the W strain quadrupled between 2014 and 2016.

Symptoms of meningococcal include sudden onset fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness, joint pain and a red-purple rash.

6:35am

Man slammed for 'rude' tipping tactic

One man has been criticised online as "cheap" and "rude" after boasting about an experimental tipping method he tried while out to dinner with his wife.

The US man uploaded a picture of five $1 bills to Facebook, explaining it was all you needed to get the "best service of your life".

"You put 5 singles out on the table at the beginning of the dinner for the waiter/waitress to see," he said.

"(Don't say anything to them) if they mess up, you take a dollar away, and so on. At the end of dinner however much is left is their tip."

He said the waitress was confused by what was going on but eventually earned the whole $5.

Though he added that he did take a dollar away at one point when she forgot to give them bread but made up for it by giving them extra.

"All in all a great evening with my love and a good dinner experiment we both wanted to see play out," he wrote.

"Try it, you will be surprised!"

News reporter Mark Arum shared a screenshot of the post to Twitter with the caption: "As a former waiter, please don't ever do this. Ever."

His followers were quick to call out the man for his cheap tactic.

"That's pretty disgusting behaviour to be honest. If you want to leave a tip then do so, or don't … but to flaunt your cash in this way is just awful," one person said.

"Extremely rude and disrespectful. Servers work very hard and do an outstanding job in service of their patrons. I truly hope no one ever tries to incorporate this insulting tactic," another said.

Another said: "Not only rude but also a cheap."

6:10am

Two killed in NSW motorcycle crashes

Two male motorcyclists have died after being involved in separate crashes in NSW over the weekend.

A 62-year-old man died after losing control of his bike and crashing in Wootton, south of Taree.

Paramedics were called at about 2.30pm on Sunday but the man died at the scene.

Earlier, a 20-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided head-on with a ute on Wollombi Rd at Broke at midday.

The male driver of the ute and his female passenger were able to free themselves from the car after it rolled and were taken to John Hunter Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver will undergo mandatory blood and urine testing.

5:45am

Further drought support in the pipeline

More help could be on the way for desperate farmers after the Federal Government announced drought-affected households would be given cash payments of up to $12,000.

Large swathes of eastern Australia are in one of the worst droughts of the past 100 years, prompting the Government to announce a $190 million relief package.

Producers eligible for the Farm Household Allowance will be given relief of up to $12,000 for couples and $7200 for singles.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull signalled there would be more support to come, with no sign of rain breaking the devastating dry spell.

"These are very exceptional circumstances and it's important that we react and respond with the support that farmers need," he told reporters in central NSW.

But about 19,000 farmers who could be eligible for the allowance are yet to sign up.

The Prime Minister urged farmers to use the Federal Government's Rural Financial Counselling Service to check whether they could access the payment.

"Don't get half-baked advice from someone over the fence or from an accountant that may not know about it," Mr Turnbull said.

-AAP