Couple’s disturbing Airbnb discovery

A COUPLE was horrified to find a hidden spy camera in a clock which was pointed at the bed in their Airbnb apartment.

Dougie Hamilton, from Glasgow, Scotland was on holiday in Toronto, Canada, with his girlfriend when he made the chilling discovery.

The 34-year-old informed Airbnb right away, and bosses have said they will launch an investigation.

Dougie Hamilton was stunned by what he found. Picture: Facebook

Mr Hamilton told the Daily Record: "We were only in the place for 20 minutes when I noticed the clock. We'd had a busy day around the city and finally were able to get to the Airbnb and relax.

"I just happened to be facing this clock and was staring at it for about 10 minutes. There was just something in my head that made me feel a bit uneasy.

"It was connected to a wire like a phone charger which wasn't quite right. The weirdest thing was, I'd seen a video on Facebook about cameras and how they could be hidden and they had a clock with one in it, too."

