RUSH HOUR: Swimmers oblivious to drowning boy

Can you spot the drowning boy?

This is the terrifying moment a young boy almost drowns as dozens of bystanders unaware of his plight continue swimming around him.

The child narrowly avoided death after an eagle-eyed lifeguard saw he was in trouble - so can you spot the danger?

Footage of the incident shows dozens of adults and children swimming about in the pool during a hot summer day.

But one of the swimmers, a young boy, can be seen splashing about frantically as he struggles to stay afloat.

Despite his distress, all the other swimmers fail to notice he's in serious trouble.

Luckily, a lifeguard patrolling the opposite side of the pool realises he is in danger.

She then quickly leaps into the water, swims over to him and scoops him up in her arms.

It ends with the child safe, but seemingly shaken up.

It is not known where the incident occurred, but is reported to be somewhere in the US.

6:10am

Teens shot in Sydney home

A manhunt is underway after two teenage children shot dead in their home in Sydney's northwest yesterday evening.

Police were called to the house on Hull Rd, West Pennant Hills just before 5.30pm where they found the bodies of a 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl in a bedroom.

Their mother, 36, arrived at the scene shortly after police and was treated for severe shock by paramedics.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden told reporters that it appeared to be a "targeted incident" related to domestic violence.

Police are now searching for a man in his 50s, who is believed to be known to the teens.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Kevin Sweeney said paramedics were faced with an "extremely distressing and stressful situation".

An extensive forensic examination led by the homicide squad is underway.

Shooting on Hull Road at West Pennant Hills. Picture: David Swift

5:45am

Forensic search for William Tyrrell ends

A large-scale search of bushland on NSW's mid-north coast has found no signs of missing boy William Tyrrell but detectives have gathered information relevant to their investigation.

A team of specialist officers led by the homicide squad started the fresh forensic search on June 13 in an area near his grandmother's home in Kendall, where he was last seen in September 2014.

No evidence of William was found during the operation, which wrapped up on Thursday.

But detectives have "gathered information relevant to the investigation". The search was designed to rule out William dying in a case of misadventure. It's understood investigators have now returned to their theory that he was snatched.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin, who oversaw the 50-strong search party, previously said new leads had emerged from the investigation. Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame spent time at the search site this week. However, the case has not been referred to the coroner for an inquest. A $1 million reward for information that leads to the recovery of William remains on offer.

-AAP