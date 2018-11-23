Reporter sent crashing to ground on live TV

The reporter was sent crashing to the ground. Picture: Laura Rutledge/Twitter

A reporter covering a football game in the US got a lot closer to the action than she thought she would after she was tacked to the ground by one of the players live on air.

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was standing on the sideline and speaking into the camera when two players came barrelling towards her.

Took an L in Athens today. So many thanks to everyone at @UGAAthletics for their help after this happened...even though I’m a Gator 😏 pic.twitter.com/b1FTCPaqtH — Laura Rutledge (@LauraMRutledge) November 18, 2018

University of Georgia player Prather Hudson was blocking an opponent when he crashed into Ms Rutledge and sent her tumbling to the ground.

Fortunately everyone was okay, with the reporter sending out a tweet to thank everyone for helping her up.

Mr Hudson apologised on Twitter but he didn't just leave it at that. He also decided it would be a perfect opportunity to ask Ms Rutledge out, writing online: "Hey @LauraMRutledge really sorry I knocked you down, but… I can pick you up at 7."

But the married journalist wasn't having any of it and simply replied with a laughing face emoji.