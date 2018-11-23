Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The reporter was sent crashing to the ground. Picture: Laura Rutledge/Twitter
The reporter was sent crashing to the ground. Picture: Laura Rutledge/Twitter
Offbeat

Reporter sent crashing to ground on live TV

by Ally Foster
23rd Nov 2018 7:34 AM

A reporter covering a football game in the US got a lot closer to the action than she thought she would after she was tacked to the ground by one of the players live on air.

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was standing on the sideline and speaking into the camera when two players came barrelling towards her.

University of Georgia player Prather Hudson was blocking an opponent when he crashed into Ms Rutledge and sent her tumbling to the ground.

Fortunately everyone was okay, with the reporter sending out a tweet to thank everyone for helping her up.

Mr Hudson apologised on Twitter but he didn't just leave it at that. He also decided it would be a perfect opportunity to ask Ms Rutledge out, writing online: "Hey @LauraMRutledge really sorry I knocked you down, but… I can pick you up at 7."

But the married journalist wasn't having any of it and simply replied with a laughing face emoji.

charge editors picks fall nrl reporter

Top Stories

    Alleged drugged driver to face trial over fatal crash

    premium_icon Alleged drugged driver to face trial over fatal crash

    Crime A WATERVIEW Heights man charged with dangerous driving occasioning death

    Lucky escape for young family

    premium_icon Lucky escape for young family

    News A minivan and a B Double come into contact.

    • 23rd Nov 2018 7:00 AM
    BACK TO HIS ROOTS: Nagle ready to lead Rebels reggies

    premium_icon BACK TO HIS ROOTS: Nagle ready to lead Rebels reggies

    Rugby League FORMER Ghosts dual-premiership winner set to take up new challenge.

    Crucial test delays in death of former Coast man

    premium_icon Crucial test delays in death of former Coast man

    Crime Aaron Marks suffered fatal injuries on a Ballina street in May.

    Local Partners