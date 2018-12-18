Shock at naked bus dance

PASSENGERS on a Sydney bus were left gobsmacked when a woman stripped naked and began to pole dance in front of them.

The incident occurred on the 532 from Marrickville to Bondi Junction, with the woman and her friend boarding on Cleveland St in Chippendale.

The women sat down quietly like everyone else for a while, according to 7 News, but not long after one of them decided to give the other passengers a show.

Sydney transport chiefs have issued a warning against offensive behaviour after a female passenger stripped naked on a cross-city bus. Passengers watched dumbfounded as she performed a pole dance the whole thing captured on security video. @NinaBStevens #7News pic.twitter.com/rgZJb3nHXJ — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) December 17, 2018

CCTV shows the woman standing up in bus and stripping completely naked before giving an impromptu dance and asking passengers for donations.

Someone alerts the bus driver to the situation who then contacts radio control.

Eventually the woman finishes her dance and wraps a shawl around herself before hopping off the bus.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance was not impressed with the woman's actions, telling the news network that kind of behaviour is unacceptable.

"People should just get on board, behave, and get off," he said.