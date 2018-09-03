Model’s ‘moustache’ divides opinion

Look at most of the lip pictures on MAC's Instagram feed and the models' faces are smooth, hairless and flawless.

Almost too flawless.

Because until recently the brand's make-up snaps were photoshopped to get rid of any imperfections.

But now the company has divided opinion with their latest lipstick post, featuring a model with visible - if fine - facial hair.

A photo by makeup artist Matthew King has been reported with the words: "Into the woods with Lip Pencil in Chestnut is probably the closest to nature we'll get this year."

And it seems staying close to nature meant the model's lips are displayed in all their natural glory, complete with a few fine hairs on her upper lip.

Although they are hard to see, the fact that the picture has not been doctored is a change that many on the internet have praised.

One user wrote: "Hey, in 2018 we are OK with body hair bc we know nobody is hairless!!"

Another added: "Love the real beauty not being photoshopped!"

However it seems not everyone got the body positive memo.

One customer wrote: "OMG !!! What about the moustache on her mouth?"

Another said: "No upper lips waxing?"

A third added: "What about the yukyyyy hair on the lips … omg."

