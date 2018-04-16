RUSH HOUR: Woman sent bill for rejecting date

A woman looking for love ended up paying the price for rejecting a second date.

After a drink and a dinner, American Amanda Burnett decided not to pursue things further and so snubbed a text message he sent asking to meet again.

While she thought it was cruel to "ghost" the fella, she forgot about him and moved on.

But a few weeks later she received a letter from him - billing her with an actual invoice.

To share her shock and outrage she laid bare her tale of dating woe on Twitter and included a photo of her bill.

It stipulated $20 bar costs and a further $14.50 for her meal of pulled pork Tacos, along with a $1.99 "processing fee", $2.56 sales tax and $0.47 for shipping and handling.

Totted up, it all came to $39.52 which is about $AU50.

But when she refused to pay her spurned date advised she had no choice but to cough up to "avoid an additional penalty or fines".

She captioned her invoice photograph: "A guy just mailed me a bill for our dinner a few weeks ago because I didn't text him back … I can't make this s*** up."

But while she may have been hoping for sympathy on social media, she ended up receiving backlash over her decision to leave the bloke hanging.

One Twitter user said: "Pay for your own meal if you don't have the decency to tell him things aren't working."

Another said "If you don't have the decency to text the guy back he's in every right to make you pay for the meal. Only fair!"

"So many girls just expect the guy to pay for everything."

She was told she would receive an additional penalty iff she didn’t pay. Picture: Twitter

Woman sent $50 bill for rejecting second date. Picture: Twitter

6:10am

Sydney fire may have been deliberately lit

Hundreds of firefighters worked to battle a fire in Sydney's southwest overnight, with easing conditions allowing them to save hundreds of homes from the blaze.

It is believed the fire, which has so far blackened around 2500 hectares of land, may have been deliberately lit.

The blaze began on Saturday afternoon and soon raged out of control after being fanned by strong winds, but was eventually downgraded from emergency level to watch and act at about 5.30pm on Sunday.

It tore through the Holsworthy military range and more than 500 personnel from the Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and the Australian Defence Force battled to protect properties.

RFS spokesman Greg Allan said some properties had not escaped unscathed. "We have had reports of impact on properties in west Menai and Barden Ridge but our crews at the moment are solely focused on fighting the fire," he told AAP in the evening.

Just before 3am RFS firefighters attended Ella Ave Barden Ridge, put in a back burn to stop fire progression towards houses. Burn was put in along the road and allowed to burn into the valley under the watchful eye of RFS firefighters. Picture: Dean Asher

5:45am

Commonwealth Games closing ceremony criticised

The closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games left much to be desired for many people, drawing particularly heavy criticism for not televising the athletes entering the stadium.

Channel Seven's hosts slammed the event's organisers for the lack of vision of the athletes.

"(Games organisers) made the decision not to have the athletes enter the stadium. They made the decision not to show the flag-bearers," Johanna Griggs said.

"I'm furious. They're actually wrecking a tradition.

The hosts noted that most of the athletes left during the ceremony, along with many of the audience members, leaving the stadium half empty before the ceremony had even finished.