Woman’s creepy Tinder request causes concern

The woman's creepy profile has caused some concern. Picture: Twitter

MANY people on dating apps feel the pressure of creating the "perfect profile" - but one woman on Tinder has left some men feeling very creeped out indeed.

The woman, known as Nicole, put up a bio on the app saying she is a 26-year-old nurse looking for a "lifetime partner". Nothing weird yet.

However, she then included some very specific - and bizarre - requirements for the man of her dreams.

Nicole's bio reads: "I am looking for a lifetime partner who is really hardworking, humble, HEALTHY and trustworthy.

"He must have both lungs and kidneys and a heart with a sinus rhythm."

In addition to this, the lucky chap can't be a smoker, he can occasionally drink, but he can't take any substances that can damage his liver.

In this weather, waking up in a bathtub full of ice would be worth it — ROTOPE~1 (@RotoPenguin) July 14, 2018

People were quick to take to Twitter to share how disturbed they were by her unusual demands.

"Anyone else imagined her starting the date with an x-ray?" one person joked.

Anyone else imagined her starting the date with an x-ray? 😂 — لميس بصري (@Lamisbasri) July 15, 2018

"Love how she starts with "hardworking, humble" to not make it look creepy then "HEALTHY," another said.

One added: "Donate one kidney and you're a "hero". Donate five and you're "under investigation" and "of serious interest to the police".

Donate one kidney and you're a "hero". Donate five and you're "under investigation" and "of serious interest to the police" — Mt. Krug (@TheRyanKruger) July 15, 2018

This story was first published in The Sun and is published here with permission - more.