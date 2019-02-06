Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Screenshots from Jonathan Kehler's video shows a croc that is about to chow down on a feed get attacked by shark on the Adelaide River. Picture: Supplied
Screenshots from Jonathan Kehler's video shows a croc that is about to chow down on a feed get attacked by shark on the Adelaide River. Picture: Supplied
News

Shark fights hungry croc

by Ally Foster
6th Feb 2019 9:07 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM

FOOTAGE of a shark challenging a massive crocodile for food has left tourists on a jumping croc tour in the Northern Territory horrified.

The jaw-dropping encounter was filmed by Darwin resident Jonathan Kehler who decided to take his friends who were visiting from Europe out on one of the popular tours on the Adelaide River.

But the group got more than they bargained for when a shark leapt out of the water and tried to grab the piece of chicken the guide was dangling for the waiting croc.

"It was not scared of the croc and just tried to grab a bite … the shark sort of scared the crocodile a little bit but the croc ended up getting the chicken," Mr Kehler told NT News.

The crocodile and shark collided mid-air, with the shark quickly racing off.

Mr Kehler said it was a stern reminder to not mess with Aussie wildlife.

crocodile editors picks food rush hour shark fight

Top Stories

    Records tumble for Yamba Cove unit

    premium_icon Records tumble for Yamba Cove unit

    Property Duel for one of Yamba's most iconic views in Saturday auction

    Smooth operators celebrate first birthday

    premium_icon Smooth operators celebrate first birthday

    Business Blueberries Smoothie and Health Bar turns one

    Woman caught trying to smuggle ice into Grafton jail

    premium_icon Woman caught trying to smuggle ice into Grafton jail

    Crime Casino woman faced Grafton Local Court this week

    Number of local bankruptcies, debtors has fallen

    premium_icon Number of local bankruptcies, debtors has fallen

    News Latest round of insolvency numbers revealed.

    • 6th Feb 2019 10:30 AM